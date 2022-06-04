Why did MCU change Namor the Sub-Mariner's origin? Mayan connection explored

Earlier this year, Namor the Sub-Mariner was speculated to have a brand new origin story in his debut live-action adaptation. It seems to be turning true as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release date draws nearer.

The sequel is one of the most awaited MCU movies, mainly because it will be a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. The actor died on August 28, 2020, but Marvel Studios still decided to go ahead with Black Panther 2 without compromising its MCU continuity.

It's being said that the Sub-Mariner is expected to be the main antagonist in Black Panther 2, so fans want to know why MCU has changed his origin story in the film.

Namor would be the main bad guy appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Image via Marvel)

Mayan's connection with Namor explored

A few years ago, the MCU started planting seeds for the Sub-mariner by adding Easter Eggs to films, including Iron Man 2 and Avengers: Endgame. Now, as the Marvel character is set to enter the MCU, all those Easter eggs have started making sense.

As news of his Atlantis upbringing being replaced with Mayan or Aztec civilization emerged, fans connected it with the Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta. That's because he is the one who would bring the fictional character of Namor to life.

In an interview, the actor spoke about the difficulties he faced while working on the project and also stated that he had to learn the Mayan language for the role.

This is probably the best thing that would do justice to the character, as it has been speculated that the film will be inclined towards Mayan roots.

As per sources, it was revealed that:

"Atlantis will be traded for a Mexican/Central American submerged city, with Namor seeking help from Wakanda to keep the sunken city hidden from humans. The location change also helps differentiate him from his DC Comics counterpart Aquaman, whose own origin story is based in Atlantis."

Aside from the Sub-Mariner, his people would also get new identities of the gods worshipped by the people of ancient Aztecs. It could also be said these gods seem to have been missing for several years due to their Underwater city.

Hence, these gods might come to life in an actual city rather than living in a fictional underwater city in the MCU.

