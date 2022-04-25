From Nova to Beta Ray Bill: Exploring 10 Marvel characters teased but never shown in MCU

Since the MCU's inception in 2008, Marvel fans have waited with bated breath to see which character would jump from the comic panel to the big screen. They have witnessed favorites like Captain America and Thor grace the silver screen, while even more 'so-called' obscure characters like Moon Knight are getting their chance in the spotlight.

Throughout the MCU's history, many characters have been brought to life. Some had plans to make their debut, but things didn't line up.

Sometimes, schedules get in the way, or cuts are necessary. Other times, the story didn't call for a character's appearance. Once in a while, though, fans are given little Easter eggs, and that's all that was ever planned.

Marvel characters hinted at in MCU

1) Adam Warlock

Warlock's Coffin from Guardians of the Galaxy 2 (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Despite being directly referenced at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adam Warlock has still not shown up in the MCU. In the comics, Warlock was created by a group of human scientists called the Enclave.

His original name was simply "Him," and he is eventually called Warlock by the High Evolutionary. Warlock would also wield the soul gem, having a somewhat symbiotic relationship with it.

In the MCU, Warlock is seen being created by Ayesha, leader of the Sovereign. It might be possible for Adam to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, but not likely. His debut is likely being saved for the third Guardians of the Galaxy installment.

2) Amadeus Cho

Amadeus Cho, The Totally Awesome Hulk (Image via Marvel Comics)

Amadeus Cho is a Korean-American and one of the most brilliant beings in the Marvel Universe. He eventually turns himself into the Totally Awesome Hulk.

His mother, Dr. Helen Cho, played a pivotal role in the second Avengers movie, Age of Ultron. She was the one responsible for Vision's creation.

Amadeus is never mentioned, but including Helen Cho in the MCU was an obvious nod to his existence. With She-Hulk in production, Amadeus will likely make his debut there. He did, after all, befriend Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters in the comics.

3) Beta Ray Bill

Thor Talking to Beta Ray Bill (Image via Marvel Comics)

Since the first Thor film, fans have been waiting for Beta Ray Bill to make his MCU debut. He was finally teased in Thor: Ragnarok.

On the planet Sakaar, a statue of past champions on the Grandmaster's tower can be seen. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, but one of the statues is definitely Bill.

In the comics, he bests Thor in battle and wields Mjolnir for a short time, and eventually, he and Thor become allies. Beta Ray Bill becomes the rightful wielder of Stormbreaker, the ax fans see Thor forge in Infinity War.

Fans are speculating Beta Ray Bill will be seen in Love and Thunder. That's assuming he didn't die on Sakaar while fighting for the Grandmaster. Beta Ray Bill is out there somewhere, just waiting to join the MCU.

4) Jocasta

Jocasta was made to be Ultron's bride (Image via Marvel Comics)

Jocasta was a villain in the comics created by Ultron but eventually joins the good guys. In Age of Ultron, when Tony is searching through disks of other A.I., fans can briefly see the label "Jocasta," meaning she exists in the MCU.

It is unknown if it was simply an Easter egg or if there are plans to bring her into play in future films.

When Ultron created Jocasta in the comics, she was made to be his bride. She was given Janet Van Dyne's brain patterns, which makes sense because Janet was the wife of Hank Pym, who created Ultron in the comics.

5) Man-Thing

Man-Thing is a top candidate to be included in a Doctor Strange or Blade movie (Image via Marvel Comics)

Man-Thing was teased alongside Beta Ray Bill in Thor: Ragnarok. He is shown as another former Sakaar champion that fought in the Grand Arena.

Man-Thing is the guardian of the Nexus of All Realities. This makes him a top candidate to be included in a Doctor Strange movie or even Blade. Something with a mystical tone.

Created by Stan Lee, Roy Thomas, and Gerry Conway, Man-Thing is a swamp monster that lives in the Florida Everglades. He was once known as Dr. Theordore Sallis.

Dr. Sallis was working on a project to recreate the super-soldier serum. A freak accident transforms him into the swamp monster that would be known as Man-Thing.

6) Miles Morales

Miles Morales as Spider-Man (Image via Sony)

Few successors to superheroes have seen as much success as Miles Morales. His comics received much praise, and his solo animated movie made his existence widely known outside of the comics.

Miles was originally part of the Ultimate universe and picked up the Spider-Man mantle after Peter Parker's death. He was eventually brought into the main 616-universe.

While Spider-Man: Homecoming focused on Peter's introduction to the MCU, fans noticed a little teaser about Miles's existence. His uncle, Aaron Davis, played by Donald Glover, is heard mentioning having a nephew while he's purchasing illegal weapons.

7) Namor

Namor is the ruler of Atlantis (Image via Marvel Comics)

Due to complicated licensing laws, fans may never see Namor in his own solo film. That doesn't mean he can't show up in another MCU movie.

It also hasn't stopped Marvel from teasing his existence within the MCU. Since Iron Man 2, Easter eggs have alluded to Atlantis being a big deal.

Namor is the ruler of Atlantis and has teamed up with multiple groups in Marvel comics. He has fought alongside the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. He has also gone against them, acting as a kind of antihero.

8) Nova

A Nova project was greenlit by Disney (Image via Marvel Comics)

When the Nova Corps first showed up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, viewers anticipated Nova being hinted at. Unfortunately, the Nova Corps was the only hint they would receive. Until recently, that is.

While Disney greenlit a Nova project, it's unknown if it will be a film or a Disney+ series.

There has been no sighting of Richard Rider or Sam Alexander. There hasn't even been mention of a superhero called Nova.

That's not to say they don't have an opportunity to add him to the MCU. Since Thanos wreaked havoc on Xandar searching for the power stone, the story is there.

In the comics, Rhomann Dey passes his powers to Richard Rider before he dies. John C. Reilly plays Rhomann Dey in Guardians of the Galaxy, so this story can easily translate to the silver screen.

9) The Leader

The Leader has appeared in a movie (Images via Marvel Comics)

Unlike most others, this is a character fans have seen in the MCU. The Leader is one of Hulk's most notorious villains.

Samuel Sterns was brought to life by actor Tim Blake Nelson in The Incredible Hulk, starring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. At the end of the movie, Sterns is attacked by Emil Blonsky, causing him to slam into a contraction that spills a drop of Banner's blood onto his head.

Banner's blood enters an open wound on Sterns' head, causing it to mutate. Unfortunately, The Leader was left on the cutting room floor, along with honorable mention, Doc Samson.

Fans may see him return and be a thorn in Jennifer Walters's side in the She-Hulk Disney+ series.

10) The Living Tribunal

The Living Tribunal has been mentioned and briefly glimpsed in two different MCU properties (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Living Tribunal is another one of those obscure characters who can easily become a favorite amongst MCU fans. This character has been mentioned and briefly glimpsed in two different MCU properties.

The first time fans hear the words "Living Tribunal" is in Doctor Strange. The staff Baron Mordo uses is the Staff of The Living Tribunal.

The second appearance by this cosmic entity is in the Disney+ series Loki. In one of the pruned timelines, a statue of The Living Tribunal can be seen on the ground.

This entity is a mighty being in the comics who oversees and safeguards the multiverse. It is likely fans will get to see this character make their physical debut in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

It is their job, after all, to keep the multiverse balanced from mystical forces.

