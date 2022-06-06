What time will Ms. Marvel air on Disney+? Release date, trailer, plot and more details explored

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, Ms. Marvel, is all set to premiere on Disney+ on June 8, 2022 at 3 am ET. The miniseries, which stars Iman Vellani in the lead role, revolves around Kamala Khan - a hopeless Captain Marvel fangirl who one day, mysteriously gains superpowers.

Read on for a quick rundown of everything you need to know about the show.

Ms. Marvel on Disney+: A quick look at the trailer and plot

The trailer for the show offers a peek into the magical world of Kamala Khan, who adores Captain Marvel and dreams of being a superhero. It showcases several hilarious moments, with the young Iman Vellani standing out, owing to her charming presence.

The show follows a weekly format and is expected to conclude on July 13, 2022. Its story is centered around the character of Kamala Khan, who feels like a misfit at school in particuar, and society in general. Her life takes a surprising turn when she magically gains superpowers of her own. The official synopsis of the miniseries on Disney Plus Originals reads:

''Ms. Marvel is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel.''

The description further says,

''But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?''

Fans can expect a fun and thrilling ride as their protagonist breaks free from the shackles of societal norms and gains magical powers like the superheroes she looks up to.

On June 1, 2022, Disney+ had also released a short documentary titled A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel, which offered a glimpse of the series and delved deep into Kamala Khan's origins, whilst also focusing on how the makers adapted her character for the screen.

The cast for Ms. Marvel

The show features Iman Vellani in the titular role of Ms. Marvel, or Kamala Khan. Vellani looks impressive in the trailer and has already garnered massive attention prior to the release of the show. The Pakistan-born actress makes her debut with the series, and is expected to reprise the role in Nia DaCosta's upcoming film, The Marvels, which is set to release in 2023.

Apart from Vellani, the show also stars several talented actors in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

It also features popular Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and noted Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in special appearances. Details regarding their roles are being kept under wraps.

The series, created by Bisha K. Ali is intended to be a precursor to the upcoming MCU flick - Marvels.

Don't forget to watch Ms. Marvel on Disney+ on June 8, 2022, at 3 am ET.

