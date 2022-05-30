What time will A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel air on Disney+? Release date, plot and more explored

Marvel fans have a busy few days coming up as Disney+ is all set to premiere a short documentary titled A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel on June 1, 2022, a week ahead of the release of the miniseries Ms. Marvel. The documentary offers a peek into the making of the series and features interviews from the cast and crew. Read further ahead to know details regarding the plot, release time, cast and more.

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel release time on Disney+, plot, cast and more

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel is expected to premiere on Disney+ on June 1, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. Exactly a week later, the miniseries Ms. Marvel will also be released on the platform. Fans can watch the short documentary to get a glimpse of the show and learn more about the central character from actress Iman Vellani. The documentary will delve deep into the origins of Kamala Khan and the numerous aspects that influenced the makers while adapting her onscreen.

Ms. Marvel is a 6-episode miniseries based on the Marvel superhero Kamala Khan. The highly anticipated series is part of the beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe and shares continuity with movies from the franchise. The plot of the show revolves around Kamala Khan, a hopeless Avengers fangirl who adores Captain Marvel. Khan, however, feels like an outsider at school and at home. But things change radically when she gains superpowers of her own.

The pathbreaking series will serve as a precursor to the Brie Larson starrer The Marvels, which is set to be released in 2023. Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell, the film is intended to be the sequel to Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's Captain Marvel and the continuation of the Disney+ miniseries.

Ms. Marvel cast

Created by Bisha K. Ali, the series stars numerous talented actors in pivotal roles. Here's a look at some of them:

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also features special appearances from Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan, along with Anjali Bhimani, Alysia Reiner, Nimra Bucha, and many more.

Ms. Marvel trailer

A trailer for the series was released by Marvel on March 15, 2022. It has a charming, lighthearted and comic tone that sets the right expectations. Fans can expect a thrilling journey filled with excitement and laughter as their beloved character uses cosmic superpowers to live the life of her dreams.

The synopsis of the show on Marvel reads:

''Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?''

Don't miss A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel on Disney+ on June 1, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET. You can watch the miniseries, Ms. Marvel, on the platform on June 8, 2022.

