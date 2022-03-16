Ms. Marvel release date: Where to watch, number of episodes and all you need to know

The official trailer for Ms. Marvel was dropped today. The trailer showcases 16-year-old Kamala Khan, who fantasizes about all the superheroes, especially Captain Marvel.

This will be the first MCU project to come up with a Muslim titular character, portrayed by newcomer Iman Vellani.

When and where to watch Ms. Marvel?

Initially, Ms. Marvel was expected to get a release date somewhere in late 2021, but that was bound to be postponed due to the global pandemic. The wait is now over as the much awaited six-episode miniseries is confirmed to arrive on June 8, 2022.

Disney+ @disneyplus



Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on #DisneyPlus The future is in her hands.

Similar to the previous MCU shows, the series will be available to stream on Disney +.

Possible reasons why Ms. Marvel's powers were changed

MCU's Ms. Marvel has several dissimilarities if compared to the original character from the comic books. MCU fans might have noticed that the superheroine's comic book powers are different from what has been shown in the trailer.

For instance, in Marvel comics, she is said to have shapeshifting abilities, but in the trailer, fans can see her shooting purple-colored cosmic beams and using them as her shield. She also used a new ability to create material out of thin air.

JD Martinez @RubbishWriter00



"They changed Ms. Marvel's powers because Mr. Fantastic already stretches"

Yes because the MCU has never done repeat characters

So far, nothing has yet been confirmed by Marvel; however, we have some idea as to why Marvel Studios might have gone with a different approach. In the comics, both Ms. Marvel and Mister Fantastic have similar shapeshifting abilities. Both can change their appearances and extend the length of their limbs. So, both these characters are pretty similar in the comics.

Like the superheroine, Mister Fantastic may also make an appearance in MCU, so there is a chance that Marvel Studios do not want to deliver two characters with similar powers in the same universe.

That might be the reason why the upcoming superhero is getting a cosmic touch with her shapeshifting abilities.

Fans were eagerly waiting for Fawad Khan's appearance in the trailer

Fawad Khan will also be seen in Ms Marvel (image via Getty Images)

On December 24, 2021, in an interview with Filmfare, Pakistani figure Fawad Khan confirmed his presence in the series. Upon being asked about the same, the actor confirmed,

"Yeah, I am."

In continuation, he added:

"The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time."

However, Fawad was missing from the released trailer, and fans were dissatisfied not to get a glimpse of him. Subsequently, Twitter was stormed by them expressing their disappointment.

Ministry of Jazbaat @Aqibleo13

In the whole Ms Marvel trailer I was waiting for Fawad Khan and failed me anyways its a fantastic trailer.



Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. The future is in her hands.Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel The future is in her hands. Ms. Marvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel https://t.co/k1s7HWOtaV In the whole Ms Marvel trailer I was waiting for Fawad Khan and failed meanyways its a fantastic trailer. twitter.com/MarvelStudios/… In the whole Ms Marvel trailer I was waiting for Fawad Khan and failed me 😭 anyways its a fantastic trailer. twitter.com/MarvelStudios/…

Syed Ayan Malik @ApkaApnaYaar Where is Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel trailer?

Ayesha @ayishaikon



imagine making a show for south asian audience , hiring fawad khan and not showing him in the trailer. 🤷‍♀️

Has @Kashmiri_chaa



I was waiting for Fawad Khan 😭

The series will be the second show to arrive on Disney + after Moon Knight, which will be released worldwide on March 30, 2022.

