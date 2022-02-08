From Madame Web to Reed Richards, 3 epic Marvel casting news that will make your day

Marvel Studios is considered to be the "holy grail" for superhero fans from all across the globe. The production unit has provided a galaxy of superheroes and supervillains over the years and they are not done yet.

In the near future, MCU has planned the release of several movies and TV shows. Some of them will cast superheroes and supervillains never seen before outside the pages of comic books. Here, we are going to talk about three such epic MCU casting news that will certainly make your day. Let's get started.

5 epic Marvel casting news that will make your day

1) Madame Web

Yes, you read this one right. Madame Web's character will make her on-screen debut in Sony's Spider-Man spinoff. As per reports, the character will be played by Dakota Johnson. The character was first seen in the Marvel Comics - The Amazing Spider-Man #210 (1980).

Madame Web, as you might know, is half-human, half-mutant and has high sensory powers. As per fans, in the character's first onscreen appearance, she will be seen leading Spiderman to her master "The Beyonder" who has been planning to kill our friendly neighborhood superhero.

2) Reed Richards

Reed Richards AKA Mister Fantastic is one of Marvel's finest creations. He is the founding member of the supergroup called Fantastic 4 and is a mastermind when it comes to modern day science.

According to some of the latest leaks, Richards is most likely to make an onscreen appearance in the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. John Krasinski is supposed to play the role.

While this will not be the first time we'll see this character on the silverscreen, we never know what the MCU has up its sleeves when it comes to screening Richards.

3) Iron Man

Did you see this one coming? We didn't. Strong rumors are floating that the fan favorite superhero will be seen in the cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the role will be played by none other than the iconic Tom Cruise. The superhero was last seen in Avengers: Endgame.

Though the MCU is not planning to bring back Iron Man anytime soon on its movie roster, a recent picture of Tom Cruise on the set of Doctor Strange's upcoming movie got the rumor started. Even if this turns out to be true, we won't be surprised as the MCU is now all game in screening cameos.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul