Batman, Iron Man, Brainiac 5: 10 smartest comic book superheroes, ranked

In the world of comic books, fans have come across many geniuses such as Batman and Superman. Sometimes, thinking out of the box is enough to knock down evil forces. To be precise, a sharp mind is more important than physical strength.

There are several superheroes with incredible intelligence other than the popular ones, including Brainiac 5, Atom, Mister Fantastic, and more.

Listing the ten most brilliant comic book superheroes

10) Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Peter Parker makes his own gadgets to enhance his powers (Image via Marvel)

Fans are aware that Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider during a science expo, making him a crime-fighting superhero. He is one of the greatest superheroes created for the Marvel comic book series, and he is equally good when it comes to strength and intelligence.

When not giving evil forces a hard time, Peter Parker leads his life as a civilian, a genius at the next level. In fact, in several storylines, Spider-Man is a 15-year-old teenager who is a science student and has a high IQ level.

So, it would come as no surprise if he builds his gadgets to enhance his powers. Interestingly, his intellectual level is sometimes compared to Tony Stark's.

9) Bruce Banner/Hulk

Bruce Banner uses his mind to control Hulk's powers (Image via Marvel)

Hulk is one of the strongest comic book superheroes, and his alter ego Bruce Banner is said to be one of the most intelligent fictional characters.

Banner has seen an abusive childhood, so he always used to get involved in studies and learning new things as it helped him escape from the harsh reality. As a young man, he was chosen by the US Government to work on a super-soldier project, and he also created a gamma bomb as part of that project.

Unfortunately, the experiment flopped, getting him transformed into the gigantic Hulk. However, Bruce was smart enough to contain his berserk side through several experiments, and he gained control over that power with his mind.

8) Superman

Superman has the mind of a scientist (Image via DC)

Superman's intellectual level remains unmatched when it comes to learning new things quickly and not forgetting what he has seen or heard.

The DC comic book superhero belongs to a family of the best Kryptonian scientists, so it's obvious to say that his intellectuality comes from his roots. And the Kryptonian civilians are said to be the most knowledgeable civilians in the entire universe.

Overall, the rooted intelligence and natural intellectual level of Superman make him one of the most brilliant superheroes in the DC universe.

7) Barbara Gordon

Barbara has incredible detective skills (Image via DC)

According to DC Comic book, Barbara Gordon is a PhD and the head of the public library in Gotham City. Since childhood, she has been a fan of superheroes, especially Batman.

Hence, Barbara also started working on her detective/case solving skills. She later adopted the identity of a feminine version of Batman, identifying as Batgirl.

Baraba Gordon's Batgirl received more popularity than the Batwoman and earlier versions of Batgirl. In the novel Batman: The Killing Joke, Joker attacked Barbara, and she got paralyzed.

After this incident, she decided to lead the life of Oracle. However, paralysis didn't affect her intelligence as she utilized her computer hacking skills and intelligence to help other superheroes.

6) Tony Stark/Iron Man

Tony Stark builds his own suits (Image via Marvel)

After Reed Richards, Tony Stark is expected to have an incredible level of intellect. In the comic book series and movies, the latter built his powerful and technically advanced suit all by himself.

Of course, Tony had big shoes to fill as he had to follow in the footsteps of his father, who left him an empire. However, Stark made a name for himself at an early age. For instance, he made his own design of a circuit board followed by a motorbike at seven.

As Iron Man, Tony has always been the technical and intellectual mind of the Avengers. The entire team relies on him to plan strategies and build tech to make the Avengers who they are.

5) Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic leads Fantastic Four (Image via Marvel)

Mister Fantastic, aka Reed Richards, is one of the most intellectual superheroes. He managed to earn degrees in math, physics, and engineering, that too when he was eighteen.

In the Marvel comic book series, Reed was the one who founded Fantastic Four. He was the one who made the group reach an honorable position and become one of the most reputed superhero groups in the universe.

With his intelligence and leadership qualities, the group of superheroes has saved the world from getting destroyed several times.

4) Atom

Atom can manipulate his size because of his suit (Image via DC)

There's no arguing that Atom, or Ray Palmer, is one of the most intellectual and underrated DC comic book characters. With matter compression as his primary field of study, Ray thought of different ways to fight overpopulation, famine, and other threats to humanity.

While finding ways to fight overpopulation, Palmer found a technology to shrink the human body to the size of an ant or expand it to the size of a building. And he used this technology to build his suit, becoming one of the most powerful superheroes.

Fans can compare Atom to Marvel's Ant-Man, but Ray Palmer is very different from Scott Lang. That's because the former is the mastermind behind his powerful and technologically advanced suits.

3) Batman

Batman can outwit anyone with his intellect (Image via DC)

Batman has managed to be an intellectual superhero who doesn't have any superpowers. His incredible detective skills and ability to read people's mindsets ensure he is considered one of the smartest comic book superheroes.

Batman doesn't require any superpowers to lead the Justice League. In fact, the suit he wears and the gadgets he uses to solve cases/puzzles are all designed by him.

Besides these, in a DC animated film, the caped crusader was seen making some strategies to stop the other members of the Justice League in case they turn evil. So, he uses his intelligence to defeat superheroes who can destroy Earth without breaking sweat.

2) Mister Terrific

Mister Terrific is one of the smartest superheroes (Image via DC)

Mister Terrific is extremely good at remembering things that come his way. He is also a self-made millionaire who established his own company of Cyberware before becoming a superhero.

He is the alter ego of Michael Holt, who has an extraordinary capability of playing chess and winning the game even with closed eyes.

In the comic book series, he has been portrayed as a character who speaks the native language of Kahndaq. However, his ability to remember things allows him to speak several other languages.

1) Brainiac 5

Braniac 5 has an incredible intellect level (Image via DC)

As the character's name suggests, Brainiac 5 was known for his incredible intellect. Born on an alien planet called Colu, he was a direct descendent of Brainiac 2.

On his planet, Querl Dox was rated as one of the most brilliant guys with an intellect level of 12. Apparently, it was the highest level of intellect recorded on the planet.

Also, in DC's Comic book storyline, Querl was allegedly always inspired by the ideals and actions of Supergirl. He joined Superman's cousin in defeating Reign and the Worldkillers by crafting a brilliant strategy.

Querl later joined The Legion to become a superhero and follow his own path to making the world a better place.

Note: This list has not been written in any particular order and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer