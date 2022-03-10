Top 5 most overrated comic book superheroes

Some superheroes rely on talent and intellect rather than supernatural abilities. Despite their lack of abilities, masked vigilantes and masked crime fighters are all considered superheroes. The 1930s, is when the first superheroes came on the scene.

Between late 1930s and 1950s, their popularity skyrocketed. It was considered the "Golden Age of Comic Books," and it included some of the most well-known fictional behemoths. There have been moments when it appears that superheroes might go extinct, yet they have always reemerged.

Some are well-liked and respected. However, few fans critique that there are also superheroes who are being given more glory than they deserve.

Despite their high ranks in the comic book world, many of the most famous superheroes are considered overrated by certain fandoms. In certain circumstances, this is because they are either one-dimensional or so strong that it is difficult to believe they can be beaten. In other instances, it is due to overexposure.

Here is a list of the top 5 most overrated superheroes in comics

5) Robin

Robin is Batman's dependable young sidekick. The Boy Wonder has had various incarnations, including Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne. The one that stands out most is Dick Grayson. The character was introduced in 1940, to cater to a younger audience.

Unlike Superman, Batman does not have superpowers and must rely on his intellect and talents. Robin, like Batman, lacks the abilities but appears to be devoid of the skills and nous that Batman possesses. Some fans believe his character is overblown and that he destroys the image of the caped crusader.

4) Superman

Superman is without a doubt one of the most recognizable heroes of all time. He first appeared in DC Comics in 1938 and quickly became the most popular hero. He can fly, possesses super strength, super speed, invulnerability, super hearing, super intellect, super breath, and super vision.

Nevertheless, many admirers believe he is also one of the most overrated ones in the DC universe. His character has become saturated over time, and many regard him as quite uninteresting. The fundamental reason is that he possesses far too many abilities and hence cannot be vanquished.

3) Cyclops

Scott Summers, or Cyclops, is the leader of the X Men. He can blast heat beams from his eyes, but can't manage his abilities and must rely on special glasses.

He is portrayed as the ideal good man, who debuted at a time when being the ultimate good guy in comics was highly admired. His character is in stark contrast to Wolverine, one of the most well-known anti-heroes.

As a result, some fans see the character as being shallow and easily predictable. They also argue that due to his inability to control his powers, he's less of a superhero.

2) Supergirl

Supergirl is Superman's feminine counterpart. She has had various incarnations, the most well-known being Kara Zor El, Superman's cousin, and she hails from the planet Krypton as well.

This version of Supergirl debuted in 1959. She possesses all of Superman's powers, including flying, heat vision, super strength, and the ability to feel no pain.

However, the criticism she receives is based on the fact that she possesses an excessive number of abilities. There's nothing wrong with being a decent person, but unlike previous heroes, there's no internal strife in her character.

1) Thor

There are a number of formidable superheroes and vigilantes. However, there is only one God, or rather, multiple gods in the Marvel Universe, with Thor being the most well-known.

He is the Asgardian God of thunder and lightning and his most powerful weapon is his hammer, Mjolnir, which enables him to control the weather and fly.

Some admirers believe the persona is exaggerated and overly predictable. Being a God, it is difficult to weaken him. Furthermore, his hammer is his sole weapon, and he suffers without it.

