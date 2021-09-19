5 greatest wingmen in the NBA, who played Robin to Batman; featuring Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen, and more

Not much credit is given to the men "behind the scenes" who help the superstars achieve greatness in the NBA. While these players do not share the spotlight, the greats might perhaps not have been as great if not for their contribution.

Players who have played Robin to Batman are sometimes mistaken for a super duo. However, not all duos in the NBA have gotten the same level of recognition.

The Splash Brothers come to mind when you think of a duo that has grown together without one being the sidekick. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have complemented each other perfectly over the years and are likely to continue in the 2021-22 NBA season after a two-year separation.

While being the sidekick is not an entirely bad thing as these players are superstars in their own right, they are often underappreciated.

That said, here are the five greatest wingmen in the NBA who played Robin to Batman.

#5 Tony Parker

Tim Duncan #21 and Tony Parker #9 of the San Antonio Spurs

Tony Parker was Tim Duncan's Robin as he joined the San Antonio Spurs, who were already The Big Fundamental's team. Even though Parker was an elite talent, he accepted his role and provided the help Duncan needed to win titles.

It was an incredibly long partnership as both players did not change teams throughout their entire NBA careers. Although Duncan joined the Spurs in 1997 - three seasons before Parker's introduction - they won four NBA titles together.

For his patience and hard work, Parker was rewarded with the NBA Finals MVP award in 2007. He was arguably the most deserving of the award following his heroics against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

#4 Dwyane Wade

LeBron James #6 and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat react in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the 2012 NBA Finals

Dwyane Wade was the king of the Miami Heat until LeBron James showed up in 2010. Before his arrival, Wade won Miami its first NBA championship in 2006 with the help of Shaquille O'Neal.

However, James' arrival turned things around as he became the second option behind the King himself after they failed to win the 2011 NBA title. When LeBron took charge, the Heat won back-to-back championships with Wade clearly operating as the Robin.

It was an incredibly rewarding decision as both players got two well-deserved rings before LeBron decided to return to Cleveland.

