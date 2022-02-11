Where to watch Batwoman season 3 finale? Release date, synopsis, and more

Batwoman has gone on a break at a very odd time for the show. This is mainly due to the Winter Olympics currently taking place in Beijing. The time is peculiar because the show is left with only two episodes. The show will return on February 23, 2022, with its 12th episode for the season. The very next one is the penultimate episode for season 3.

But there's good news for you as you await the show's return. CW has recently released the finale's synopsis and confirmed its release date. The show looks ready for a massive season exit. Read on to find out more about Batwoman's finale and where to catch it.

When is Batwoman finale releasing?

The classic reimagination of Gotham's "Dark Knight" has nearly reached its summit. After a brilliant bow with its third season, the show has announced the date of the finale's release to be March 2, 2022. The finale is titled "We Having Fun Yet?" and will be CW's first major event in March.

The synopsis for the finale reads:

" In the explosive season three finale, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and a panicked Bat Team (Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson) must race against the clock as Marquis's (Nick Creegan) nefarious plan balloons into something Gotham would never have suspected...and won't see coming. Joining forces with Jada (Robin Givens), Ryan, Mary, Luke and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must call on every skillset they possess to save the city. As more about Marquis's shocking, twisted past unravels, a final stand-off between brother and sister puts Ryan's life – and new love – on the line. And as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) reaches her breaking point, an empathetic Mary makes another appeal on behalf of her sister for the Joker's buzzer, but everyone wonders – is Alice beyond saving?"

The rather detailed summary gives you a lot to think about, and you wouldn't be wrong to get your hopes up for this finale. This episode is directed by Holly Dale and written by Nancy Kiu & Caroline Dries

Where to watch the finale?

The finale of the show will stream on the CW channel. The live airing time of the episode is Wednesday, 9.00 PM ET. You can also catch the episode on the CW application or website.

All episodes of Batwoman are available on the CW app. The next episode will air on February 23, 2022, and will serve as the pre-finale.

