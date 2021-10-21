Who is Peter Roth? 'Batwoman' star Ruby Rose exposes CW executive and abusive work conditions on set

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose took the internet by storm after exposing former WB chairman Peter Roth and other CW executives including Caroline Dries, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.

The actress took to Instagram to open up about the mistreatment of artists and abusive work conditions on the show.

In a detailed explanation, she accused Peter Roth of misusing women at work and also claimed that he hired a private investigator to investigate details about Ruby Rose.

The 35-year-old then shared a video documenting the critical neck injury she suffered while filming the show and mentioned that showmakers asked her to return to the set just 10 days after the incident.

She said that executives threatened to fire the entire cast and crew if she refused to return and that Peter blamed her for costing millions to the studio. She also posted a video addressing her absence from the 2019 San Diego Comic Con, explaining the role of management in the situation:

“Imagine having to take a pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con and then being told they would not adjust the schedule so I could attend... but then saying 'we won't announce it, you have to.'”

Ruby Rose opened up about further horrific on-set incidents like severe facial injuries, one crew member getting third-degree burns, an assistant being left quadriplegic and even two stunt doubles losing their lives.

The former MTV Australia host also said that Caroline Dries continued to film the ongoing season of Batwoman amid the COVID-19 pandemic even when other popular CW shows stopped filming. She noted that the shooting came to a halt only after the government passed mandatory orders.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Ruby Rose alleges that former WBTV chairman Peter Roth threatened her that if she didn’t return to the #Batwoman set 10 days after her broken neck injury, the whole cast & crew would be fired & all the blame would be put on her because she just “lost the studio millions.” Ruby Rose alleges that former WBTV chairman Peter Roth threatened her that if she didn’t return to the #Batwoman set 10 days after her broken neck injury, the whole cast & crew would be fired & all the blame would be put on her because she just “lost the studio millions.” https://t.co/L7UnK7YUYX

The actress also revealed that her co-star Dougray Scott previously hurt a female body double and often yelled at female workers on set. She concluded her note by telling fans she would never return to the show even if someone placed her at gunpoint.

Everything about former WB chairman Peter Roth

Peter Roth is the former president and CEO of Warner Bros. (Image via Getty Images)

Peter Roth is an American TV producer, best known for serving as the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. He joined the company back in 1999 and soon started working to create some of the most prominent shows in TV history.

He is helmed as the man behind iconic shows like Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Gossip Girl, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, The Flash, and Supernatural, among others.

Under Peter’s leadership, WB reportedly became the top supplier of programming to the US and retained the position for 14 years during his tenure. He also established Warner Horizon Television in 2006 that ended up becoming another industry-leading venture.

In 2013, Peter assumed responsibility for the creative content activities of all WB TV productions after being named president and chief content officer of the company. He also overlooked operations of WB Animation, WB International Television Production, Shed Production, and Blue Ribbon.

Peter Roth was promoted to the position of WB chairman in February 2020 after he signed a one-year extension on his contract with the network. However, in October 2020, it was revealed that the senior executive would leave the WB office in 2021 after 22 years of association with the company.

More recently, fans were left shocked after actress Ruby Rose accused the former WB president of his controversial behavior with women and abusive work culture.

Twitter reacts to Ruby Rose’s confession about CW executives

Ruby Rose shared the real reason behind her exit from 'Batwoman' (Image via Getty Images)

Ruby Rose appeared in the popular CW series Batwoman from 2019 to 2020, playing the lead role of Kate Kane or Batwoman in the first season of the show. However, the actress stunned fans after announcing her departure from the series in May 2020.

According to CBR, at the time it was mentioned that the performer was unhappy about working on the show:

“She wasn't happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn't a good fit."

Ruby Rose also penned a farewell message on Instagram to mark the end of her journey on the series. However, the actress recently revealed that she did not quit the show but was forced to exit due to the dangerous and abusive working conditions.

Following the confession, several fans and social media users took to Twitter to react to the shocking revelation:

Gail Simone @GailSimone This Ruby Rose stuff is horrible.I can do with fewer episodes per year or movies coming out a little later if it means actors, stunt people and crew are treated humanely with a priority put on safety. This Ruby Rose stuff is horrible.I can do with fewer episodes per year or movies coming out a little later if it means actors, stunt people and crew are treated humanely with a priority put on safety.

nina @supercorpp ruby rose saying all of that about the cw network after working there for 1 year, imagine the cast and crew members of shows like supergirl and the flash being there for over 6 and 8 years ruby rose saying all of that about the cw network after working there for 1 year, imagine the cast and crew members of shows like supergirl and the flash being there for over 6 and 8 years

Grayson @KnightFleck WB is probably already cooking up the hit pieces on Ruby Rose. WB is probably already cooking up the hit pieces on Ruby Rose.

T'Challa Stan @KhameekJ03 Ruby Rose and everyone who got hurt on the set of Batwoman deserve so much better and I hope they get the justice they deserve. Ruby Rose and everyone who got hurt on the set of Batwoman deserve so much better and I hope they get the justice they deserve.

Tom ⏳ @TomMCJL What Ruby Rose came out today and said is shocking & vile, & so brave on their part. Warner Bros & The CW are a poisoned house, enabling abuse to their talent. It needs to STOP! #IStandWithRubyRose and all those who have been mistreated under the house of WB. Enough is enough. What Ruby Rose came out today and said is shocking & vile, & so brave on their part. Warner Bros & The CW are a poisoned house, enabling abuse to their talent. It needs to STOP! #IStandWithRubyRose and all those who have been mistreated under the house of WB. Enough is enough. https://t.co/9JHSMhfm25

Ser Garson Vallen of Nevarra 🎮🎃 @USSStellarDrift Ruby Rose didn't choose violence. The studio chose violence and she hit back. Ruby Rose didn't choose violence. The studio chose violence and she hit back.

😵‍💫🪂 @boomborks Ray Fisher, Nadria Tucker, Ruby Rose, Mamoa, Gadot are just some of the people who have spoken out about having issues on Warner Brothers productions/with executives. I hope @DiscoveryIncTV takes care of these people and issues. They really need to clean house Ray Fisher, Nadria Tucker, Ruby Rose, Mamoa, Gadot are just some of the people who have spoken out about having issues on Warner Brothers productions/with executives. I hope @DiscoveryIncTV takes care of these people and issues. They really need to clean house

did supercorp kiss today? @superkisscorp i’m so glad ruby rose chose to speak up about the horrible treatment CW actors went and no doubt still go through, not that it was a surprise or anything, but i really hope this doesn’t get swept under the rug and that it inspires other cast & crew members to speak up as well i’m so glad ruby rose chose to speak up about the horrible treatment CW actors went and no doubt still go through, not that it was a surprise or anything, but i really hope this doesn’t get swept under the rug and that it inspires other cast & crew members to speak up as well

Matches Malone 🦇 MAN-BAT BEYOND @cell_0801 What happened to Ruby Rose really sucks and I hope that the current Batwoman set isn't as toxic as it was for her. #Batwoman Also Ruby Rose was perfectly cast as Kate Kane and I miss her in the role. The CW and WB really screwed this one up big time. What happened to Ruby Rose really sucks and I hope that the current Batwoman set isn't as toxic as it was for her. #Batwoman Also Ruby Rose was perfectly cast as Kate Kane and I miss her in the role. The CW and WB really screwed this one up big time. https://t.co/Bk7EYsJEEc

BAYONETTA 3 2022🧙🏻‍♀️🧙🏻‍♀️🧙🏻‍♀️ @QuaMonstarG Ruby Rose and others dealing with those monsters on BatwomanRay Fisher being maligned by DC & WB while dealing with Sean O' Connel trying to produce a gotcha moment for a project meant to "honor" the Snyder family and movement.WB & DC as a whole is completely deplorable. Ruby Rose and others dealing with those monsters on BatwomanRay Fisher being maligned by DC & WB while dealing with Sean O' Connel trying to produce a gotcha moment for a project meant to "honor" the Snyder family and movement.WB & DC as a whole is completely deplorable.

As reactions continue to pour in, it remains to be seen if Warner Bros. will address the claims made by Ruby Rose in the days to come.

