Who is Peter Roth? 'Batwoman' star Ruby Rose exposes CW executive and abusive work conditions on set

Former Batwoman star Ruby Rose took the internet by storm after exposing former WB chairman Peter Roth and other CW executives including Caroline Dries, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter.
The actress took to Instagram to open up about the mistreatment of artists and abusive work conditions on the show.
In a detailed explanation, she accused Peter Roth of misusing women at work and also claimed that he hired a private investigator to investigate details about Ruby Rose.
The 35-year-old then shared a video documenting the critical neck injury she suffered while filming the show and mentioned that showmakers asked her to return to the set just 10 days after the incident.
She said that executives threatened to fire the entire cast and crew if she refused to return and that Peter blamed her for costing millions to the studio. She also posted a video addressing her absence from the 2019 San Diego Comic Con, explaining the role of management in the situation:
“Imagine having to take a pay cut to play a passion project and being so excited about Comic-Con and then being told they would not adjust the schedule so I could attend... but then saying 'we won't announce it, you have to.'”
Ruby Rose opened up about further horrific on-set incidents like severe facial injuries, one crew member getting third-degree burns, an assistant being left quadriplegic and even two stunt doubles losing their lives.
The former MTV Australia host also said that Caroline Dries continued to film the ongoing season of Batwoman amid the COVID-19 pandemic even when other popular CW shows stopped filming. She noted that the shooting came to a halt only after the government passed mandatory orders.
The actress also revealed that her co-star Dougray Scott previously hurt a female body double and often yelled at female workers on set. She concluded her note by telling fans she would never return to the show even if someone placed her at gunpoint.
Everything about former WB chairman Peter Roth
Peter Roth is an American TV producer, best known for serving as the chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. He joined the company back in 1999 and soon started working to create some of the most prominent shows in TV history.
He is helmed as the man behind iconic shows like Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Gossip Girl, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, The Flash, and Supernatural, among others.
Under Peter’s leadership, WB reportedly became the top supplier of programming to the US and retained the position for 14 years during his tenure. He also established Warner Horizon Television in 2006 that ended up becoming another industry-leading venture.
In 2013, Peter assumed responsibility for the creative content activities of all WB TV productions after being named president and chief content officer of the company. He also overlooked operations of WB Animation, WB International Television Production, Shed Production, and Blue Ribbon.
Peter Roth was promoted to the position of WB chairman in February 2020 after he signed a one-year extension on his contract with the network. However, in October 2020, it was revealed that the senior executive would leave the WB office in 2021 after 22 years of association with the company.
More recently, fans were left shocked after actress Ruby Rose accused the former WB president of his controversial behavior with women and abusive work culture.
Twitter reacts to Ruby Rose’s confession about CW executives
Ruby Rose appeared in the popular CW series Batwoman from 2019 to 2020, playing the lead role of Kate Kane or Batwoman in the first season of the show. However, the actress stunned fans after announcing her departure from the series in May 2020.
According to CBR, at the time it was mentioned that the performer was unhappy about working on the show:
“She wasn't happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn't a good fit."
Ruby Rose also penned a farewell message on Instagram to mark the end of her journey on the series. However, the actress recently revealed that she did not quit the show but was forced to exit due to the dangerous and abusive working conditions.
Following the confession, several fans and social media users took to Twitter to react to the shocking revelation:
As reactions continue to pour in, it remains to be seen if Warner Bros. will address the claims made by Ruby Rose in the days to come.