Tiwa Savage's trending video takes Twitter by storm

Tiwa Savage made the news earlier this month after revealing that an unidentified person had blackmailed her after acquiring a private video. However, she refused to give in to extortion, saying she was not ashamed of the footage.

However, the Nigerian singer recently found herself on the Twitter trending page again as the blackmailer allegedly released the video on October 18. Although it has not been confirmed if the woman in the viral clip is Savage, fans quickly pointed out the striking resemblance.

Tiwa Savage IG Story (1/1)

Tiwa Savage responded to the alleged video and slammed the leaker. Savage said they were unsuccessful in their attempt as she controlled the narrative by making the information public.

How did the Tiwa Savage video surface online?

Tiwa Savage was recently blackmailed for a private video (Image via Getty Images)

Savage opened up about her video controversy before the footage went viral on social media. During an interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 FM, the singer revealed that she had been blackmailed.

She mentioned that her boyfriend accidentally posted the video on Snapchat and immediately deleted it upon realizing the error. However, someone had already downloaded the video before it was removed. That person later used it to blackmail the artist:

“What happened is that the person did it on Snap and he posted it by accident, but he quickly deleted it. However, someone got it before he could delete it. It is a very short video, but it is me. It is going to be out there and I can just imagine the memes. I just found out yesterday. I could not sleep last night.”

The Dangerous Love singer shared that she was upset about the incident but not ashamed:

“I am not ashamed of it; this is someone I am dating; I am not cheating, neither is he. We are grownups. I cannot believe this is happening to me. I feel for my fans because they will have to keep defending me.”

⚓️📜 ටղҽلօҍӀҽʂʂβօվ @OneJoblessBoy "So what happened was the person did it on Snapchat and he posted the tape by accident and deleted it but someone caught it before he deleted it."It's a tiny clip but it's me and it's going to be out there forever. There are probably going to be memes"- Tiwa Savage "So what happened was the person did it on Snapchat and he posted the tape by accident and deleted it but someone caught it before he deleted it."It's a tiny clip but it's me and it's going to be out there forever. There are probably going to be memes"- Tiwa Savage https://t.co/0R4i07JUdd

Savage also refused to pay the ransom and decided to stand her ground:

“I pay it now and two months down the line you’re going to come back again, and then in two years. And who knows? Even if I do send you the money, you’ll probably release it anyway. I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural.”

Tiwa Savage also said that she would tell her son about this video in the future to avoid further embarrassment when he grows up. She shares the six-year-old with her former husband, Tee Billz.

Twitter reacts to Savage’s controversial video

Fans asked social media users to respect Tiwa Savage's privacy (Image via Getty Images)

Tiwa Savage is one of the most popular music artists in Nigeria. After participating in The X Factor UK, she rose to fame with her debut record, Once Upon A Time.

Savage has continued to impress audiences with her prominent musical endeavors over the years. Unfortunately, she recently got embroiled in a controversy after a private video with her boyfriend was released online by an unknown blackmailer.

The video went viral immediately upon release and was primarily circulated on social media. Netizens flocked to Twitter to react to the situation and several fans asked people to respect the singer’s privacy:

Dr. Chinonso Egemba @aproko_doctor I hope we know that a crime was committed against Tiwa? I hope we know that a crime was committed against Tiwa?

Nungua Burna(TIWA SAVAGE IS STILL QUEEN) @viewsdey If you’re a fan of Tiwa Savage this is what she wants you to do atmListen and Retweet to share 👍🏼 If you’re a fan of Tiwa Savage this is what she wants you to do atmListen and Retweet to share 👍🏼 https://t.co/Gai2BYLp9G

Ralph 😎🍑 @ralphdeyforyou Leave Tiwa alone, treat your infection!! Leave Tiwa alone, treat your infection!!

Iji Ego? @feranmiokafor Please don’t retweet Tiwa’s video. It’s really not entertainment. Please don’t retweet Tiwa’s video. It’s really not entertainment.

BBS @badboysammy_ I pray Tiwa Savage gets through this ❤️🙏🏽 I pray Tiwa Savage gets through this ❤️🙏🏽

Ebele @ebelee_ I’m so sorry @TiwaSavage , nobody deserves to experience something like this ❤️ I’m so sorry @TiwaSavage , nobody deserves to experience something like this ❤️

Ndi Kato @YarKafanchan Stream @TiwaSavage 's music. We love you. We are here for you. There will be no shame here ❤❤❤ Stream @TiwaSavage's music. We love you. We are here for you. There will be no shame here ❤❤❤

Afriyie. @figo_sarpong Tiwa Savage still the goat regardless. Tiwa Savage still the goat regardless.

As reactions continue to pour in online, Tiwa Savage has already asked her fans to ignore the scandal by focusing on her music. Meanwhile, she also mentioned that her team had tried to “stall” the blackmailer, but their identity remained unknown.

