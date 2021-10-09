Who is Tiwa Savage's husband? Singer's love life explored amid blackmail video scandal

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage recently revealed that she that is being blackmailed by an unidentified extorter over a personal video with her partner. While speaking to Angie Martinez, she shared that her boyfriend accidentally posted the clip on Snapchat.

The musician mentioned that the video was immediately deleted but someone had already downloaded it before it could be removed:

“It is not from someone working closely with me. What happened is that the person did it on Snap and he posted it by accident, but he quickly deleted it. However, someone got it before he could delete it. It is a very short video, but it is me. It is going to be out there and I can just imagine the memes. I just found out yesterday. I could not sleep last night.”

However, the singer has said that she is not ashamed of the video even though she is upset about the uncomfortable situation:

“We tried to stall them, but I later decided that I am going to own the narrative. I am not ashamed of it; this is someone I am dating; I am not cheating, neither is he. We are grownups. I cannot believe this is happening to me. I feel for my fans because they will have to keep defending me.”

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage has also decided not to pay the blackmailer for his threats and attempted extortion:

“I pay it now and two months down the line you’re going to come back again, and then in two years. And who knows? Even if I do send you the money, you’ll probably release it anyway. I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural.”

She also asked her fans to ignore the controversy and said she would tell her six-year-old about the situation to save him from future embarrassment. The X Factor alum shares her son with former husband, Tee Billz.

A look into Tiwa Savage's marriage and relationships

Tiwa Savage was married to Tee Billz from 2013-2018 (Image via Getty Images)

Tiwa Savage is a popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress. She started her journey in the music industry as a backup vocalist for prominent artists like George Michael and Mary J. Blige. She gained prominence after participating in The X Factor UK in 2009.

She gained further recognition after releasing her debut album Once Upon A Time in 2013. The record was nominated for Best Album of the Year at the 2014 Nigerian Entertainment Awards. Tiwa Savage went on to release two more studio albums and one EP.

The R&B star also made the news for her relationship with former husband Tunji “Tee Billz” Balogun. The singer first met the artist manager at a Los Angeles concert and began working together. The duo grew closer over the years and began a highly publicized relationship.

In 2013, the couple decided to tie the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony at the Ark in Lekki. Their wedding reception was held the following year at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. The event became one of the most star-studded affairs of the time.

The pair welcomed their son, Jamil, in 2015 nearly two years after their marriage. Unfortunately, the duo decided to part ways in 2016. Their separation became one of the most controversial celebrity breakups in Nigeria.

Tee Billz accused Tiwa Savage of infidelity and claimed she allegedly cheated on him with her colleagues Don Jazzy, Dr Sid and 2face. He also accused the latter’s mother of witchcraft. However, the All Over hitmaker refuted the claims in a viral video interview.

Tiwa Savage also accused her husband of alleged recklessness with finances, infidelity and substance addiction. Tee Billz reportedly attempted to take his own life following the interview but was rescued by members of the P-Square music group.

The duo finally annulled their marriage in 2018 indicating “irreconcilable differences”. Tiwa also received full custody of her son. Following the divorce, Tiwa was rumored to be in a relationship with Wizkid, who is 11 years younger than her.

The couple faced criticism due to their considerable age difference and eventually parted ways. The recording artist has found love again and is currently in a relationship. However, the identity of her boyfriend has not been revealed to the public.

Edited by Siddharth Satish