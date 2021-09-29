How old is Honey Boo Boo? Reality star deletes picture with boyfriend after facing backlash over age of consent 

TLC reality show star Honey Boo Boo has been receiving backlash online since the 16-year-old announced on Instagram that she is dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell. The Internet has visibly opposed the relationship due to the large four-year age gap between the two.

Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, has been dating Carswell for the last six months. Although the internet disapproves of their relationship, Thompson’s family is rumored to have included her boyfriend into their family.

Their relationship was confirmed when Carswell took to Facebook to change his status to “in a relationship.” The former “Toddlers and Tiaras” star had previously mentioned in an interview that she had never been in a relationship, making this one her first. In a Teen Vogue interview, Honey Boo Boo referenced her current boyfriend but did not mention his name.

Where is Honey Boo Boo from?

The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star is a Georgia-native. Her boyfriend Carswell also resides in the same southeastern state. Before the pandemic, the latter attended Nashville Technical School but moved to Georgia to be closer to Honey Boo Boo, according to the Daily Mail.

Since the couple resides in Georgia, where the age of consent is 16, the two dating would legally not be an issue, but people couldn't help but find the huge age difference and young age problematic. Some comments online that later resulted in Honey Boo Boo deleting the couple's Instagram post included:

"Been there done that, hopefully someone leads her down a better path. Kids love dating older men thinking it makes them so mature when in reality there’s something really f**ked up about that grown a** adult dating a child."

"That is straight p***philia."

"Uuuuummm. No. Jail. Now."

Another comment read:

"That dude needs to be behind bars. He has some nerve with the “Instagram official” bs. This is some bold s* right there. If this isn’t p***philia, idk what is. SMDH 👎🏻👎🏻"

Ernest Owens @MrErnestOwens



No 20-year-old ADULT have any business "dating" a 16-year-old CHILD.



pagesix.com/2021/09/28/hon… This is disgusting.No 20-year-old ADULT have any business "dating" a 16-year-old CHILD. This is disgusting.



No 20-year-old ADULT have any business "dating" a 16-year-old CHILD.



pagesix.com/2021/09/28/hon…

bubbies @beigeopinions Honey boo boo’s new boyfriend is 20?? Girl is 16. Jail. Jail jail jail. Honey boo boo’s new boyfriend is 20?? Girl is 16. Jail. Jail jail jail.

MC® @emsee91 Yeah it’s morally wrong that honey boo boos boyfriend is an adult, but not legally. And I know y’all seen what her family was like soooo uhhh yea what else going on today? Yeah it’s morally wrong that honey boo boos boyfriend is an adult, but not legally. And I know y’all seen what her family was like soooo uhhh yea what else going on today?

🌊🌊 Jaini Margaret @VotingBlueInTX



Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official newsbreakapp.com/n/0cAgMb1m?pd=… 16 and 20? Where are her parents? She’ll be knocked up before she graduates.Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official #NewsBreak 16 and 20? Where are her parents? She’ll be knocked up before she graduates.



Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official #NewsBreak newsbreakapp.com/n/0cAgMb1m?pd=…

Neither Thompson nor Carswell have commented on the hate they are still receiving online.

