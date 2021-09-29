How old is Honey Boo Boo? Reality star deletes picture with boyfriend after facing backlash over age of consent 

TLC reality show star Honey Boo Boo has been receiving backlash online since the 16-year-old announced on Instagram that she is dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell. The Internet has visibly opposed the relationship due to the large four-year age gap between the two.
Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, has been dating Carswell for the last six months. Although the internet disapproves of their relationship, Thompson’s family is rumored to have included her boyfriend into their family.
Their relationship was confirmed when Carswell took to Facebook to change his status to “in a relationship.” The former “Toddlers and Tiaras” star had previously mentioned in an interview that she had never been in a relationship, making this one her first. In a Teen Vogue interview, Honey Boo Boo referenced her current boyfriend but did not mention his name.
Where is Honey Boo Boo from?
The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star is a Georgia-native. Her boyfriend Carswell also resides in the same southeastern state. Before the pandemic, the latter attended Nashville Technical School but moved to Georgia to be closer to Honey Boo Boo, according to the Daily Mail.
Since the couple resides in Georgia, where the age of consent is 16, the two dating would legally not be an issue, but people couldn't help but find the huge age difference and young age problematic. Some comments online that later resulted in Honey Boo Boo deleting the couple's Instagram post included:
"Been there done that, hopefully someone leads her down a better path. Kids love dating older men thinking it makes them so mature when in reality there’s something really f**ked up about that grown a** adult dating a child."
"That is straight p***philia."
"Uuuuummm. No. Jail. Now."
Another comment read:
"That dude needs to be behind bars. He has some nerve with the “Instagram official” bs. This is some bold s* right there. If this isn’t p***philia, idk what is. SMDH 👎🏻👎🏻"
Neither Thompson nor Carswell have commented on the hate they are still receiving online.