Who is Honey Boo Boo's boyfriend Dralin Carswell? Mama June's daughter reportedly dating 20-year old college student

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is believed to be dating a college student and despite the age difference, her sisters have approved of the relationship. According to The Sun, the 16-year-old reality star has been in a relationship with 20-year-old Dralin Carswell for around six months.

An insider told The Sun that Honey Boo Boo and Dralin hang out together most of the time. They added that Carswell was quiet at first but is like a member of the family now and is as fun and crazy as the rest of them.

The pair made their relationship official through Facebook on March 2021, and Dralin changed his relationship status to “In a relationship”. Alana even shared a picture of them on her private account the very same day.

Honey Boo Boo’s family members are already friends with her boyfriend on social media with the exception of her mother Mama June Shannon. Alana mentioned her new relationship in an interview with Teen Vogue where she said that her boyfriend is her only real friend, and it is hard for her to connect with her peers because of her fame.

All about Honey Boo Boo’s boyfriend

20-year-old college student Dralin Carswell is Honey Boo Boo’s boyfriend. Very little information is known about Carswell for now. He attended a Nashville technical before the Covid-19 pandemic and is currently staying in Georgia, close to Alana and her legal guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin’ Shannon.

A couple of things have been revealed after his relationship with Alana went official. An insider has mentioned that Dralin has a Camaro and he allows Alana to drive it sometimes. It was also revealed that Alana is currently saving for a car, preferably a jeep.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Alana said she considers Dralin to be a real friend. The legal age for a consensual relationship is 16 years in Georgia, and there are no signs that Honey Boo Boo and Dralin Carswell’s romance has violated any laws.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been able to overcome a lot in the last few years. While speaking to Teen Vogue, she confirmed that she is no longer the little girl who first graced TV screens on Toddlers and Tiaras.

