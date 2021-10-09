RIP Nikita Dragun: Influencer slammed over clickbait death hoax and "fake tears" in new video

Rumors of YouTuber Nikita Dragun supposedly being dead began floating around the internet after a video titled “RIP Nikita Dragun” appeared on the content creator’s official channel on October 8. Several followers came to believe that the makeup guru had passed away, following the severe amount of hate she had been receiving online in the past few weeks.

It came as a shock to many fans as her latest 33-minute-long upload was simply a sponsored video on her YouTube channel with a misleading clickbait caption. Nikita Dragun is now receiving backlash for uploading clickbait titles and fuelling death rumors.

The description of the disliked video read:

“Dearly, beloved we are gathered here today to lay to rest a woman with my names. Transsexual. Pop Star. CEO. Bad B. but to most known as simply Nikita Dragun. May she Rest In P**systunt. R.I.P. 2019-2021. "Don't forget breathe fire my dragun."

Nikita Dragun’s clickbait video sparks anger among her followers

Her latest video, which starts off with a black-and-white montage of her speaking about the hate she was receiving online in 2019, led to the 25-year-old sharing her journey to fame and all the obstacles she overcame.

The video, which seemed like it was supposed to come off in an inspirational tone, only went on to receive hate amongst her followers.

In the beginning of Nikita Dragun’s video, she says:

“I just felt like I kept being painted out as like, the bad guy, you know. When everyone is just saying so much about you that’s like not true on top of like all the stress [of] what’s happening in your life, it’s just like, am I really that awful of a person?”

She adds in the video that she was attempting to get sober after hitting “rock bottom”. The video then jumps on to Dragun, saying:

“I apologize, I’m sorry and I’m just going to ask for forgiveness because this is so dramatic.”

Nikita Dragun was forced to step back from the internet after receiving immense backlash for her latest song “D**k,” where she branded herself as the “first trans popstar”.

The debut singer received hate online after “outing” several influential celebrities including rap singer Tyga.

Following the unfortunate singing debut, she is now receiving hate for her latest YouTube stunt. Some comments regarding the video included:

Keira Gilleechi @gilleechi Nikita Dragun putting up an RIP post FOR HERSELF as clickbait for her latest YouTube video…. I cannot with her Nikita Dragun putting up an RIP post FOR HERSELF as clickbait for her latest YouTube video…. I cannot with her https://t.co/KajC35u5z9

mari @karinacuIt not nikita dragun faking her death just to make a sponsored video n say she’s moved to nyc… girl… ? not nikita dragun faking her death just to make a sponsored video n say she’s moved to nyc… girl… ?

𝕸𝖚𝖋𝖆𝖘𝖘𝖆❤️‍🔥🔥 (305🌴) (HEAT PRESZN) @BamericaSZN Nikita Dragun’s video should be dislike bombed she is literally clickbaiting Nikita Dragun’s video should be dislike bombed she is literally clickbaiting

Dani ♡ @Honeybebean @emilymuax @NikitaDragun It's just for a shoe ad , it's in the link in her video, click bait getting outta hand @emilymuax @NikitaDragun It's just for a shoe ad , it's in the link in her video, click bait getting outta hand

Charity 🇵🇷 Afrorican @Kareva15 @itsNICKSNIDER @NikitaDragun And this is I don't click on her videos. She is the queen of clickbait and it got old @itsNICKSNIDER @NikitaDragun And this is I don't click on her videos. She is the queen of clickbait and it got old

italian dumb bicccc @heyhoe_hey @NikitaDragun i'm not even gonna see it. you gonna make money from this video this time i guess, nope. go find a job. @NikitaDragun i'm not even gonna see it. you gonna make money from this video this time i guess, nope. go find a job.

Fans were left furious after the YouTuber also left a sponsored shopping link to an external site site in her latest video. Nikita Dragun has previously been criticized for casually speaking about death as well.

