Who is Meghan Trainor married to? Memes galore as singer and her husband Daryl Sabara trolled over 'toilet' confession

Meghan Trainor recently took the internet by storm after making an unusual confession about using the washroom with her husband, Daryl Sabara. During an appearance on the Why Won’t You Date Me? podcast, the singer revealed that the couple have installed joint toilet seats in their new house:

“We just got a new house, and we did construction. Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

She also mentioned that the idea confused the contractor, but he eventually arranged an extra toilet seat beside the existing piece. The confession from the musician left the internet abuzz and prompted social media users to react to the revelation with a barrage of hilarious memes.

Meghan Trainor is married to ‘Spy Kids’ star, Daryl Sabara

Daryl Sabara is an American actor, best known as Juni Cortez from 'Spy Kids' (Image via Getty Images)

American actor Daryl Sabara is best known for his childhood role as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids franchise. He also appeared in other prominent films and TV shows like Wizards of Waverly Place, Halloween, Green Inferno, Friends, Grimm, World’s Greatest Dad, Weeds, and Criminal Minds.

He is also known for his voice roles in The Polar Express, A Christmas Carol, Father of the Pride, The Boondocks, The Batman, Marvel’s Avenger Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, Ben 10, and many more.

The 29-year-old even appeared as a judge on the NBC series America’s Most Talented Kids. In her latest viral interview, Meghan Trainor praised her husband and gushed about their relationship:

“The best part about my relationship is that Daryl, he cares so much about me, my well-being, my emotional state, my physical, everything… He just wants to do anything he can to make me better and make my life easier.”

She tied the knot with the actor in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child earlier this year.

Twitter reacts to Meghan Trainor’s bathroom confession with hilarious memes

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara (Image via Getty Images)

Trainor and Sabara first met at a Los Angeles party in 2014. Nearly two years later, their mutual friend Chloe Grace Mortez set up the duo on a date. The pair immediately hit it off and have been inseparable ever since.

Speaking about their first date with People, the Grammy winner mentioned:

"We had a great night, and I've hung out with him every day since."

The Machete actor also shared that he fell for Trainor on their first date:

"As soon as she walked in the room and I saw her, I just knew- This is the one."

The couple officially confirmed their relationship on their first anniversary in 2017 and announced their engagement the same year. The duo married in 2018 on the day of the singer’s 25th birthday.

The All About That Bass hitmaker announced her pregnancy in 2020, and the pair welcomed their son in February. Trainor and Sabara are often cited as one of Hollywood's most adorable pairings.

However, the couple recently shocked fans after the musician confessed they installed two toilet seats in their new residence and used the washroom together. Netizens flocked to Twitter to react to with hilarious memes and comments:

. @rising_omega @Meghan_Trainor No one forced you to say this you did this to yourself you offered up this info and for what? to trend smh @Meghan_Trainor No one forced you to say this you did this to yourself you offered up this info and for what? to trend smh https://t.co/Ub15SvGac1

Bets @rizzobets Meghan Trainor really said Meghan Trainor really said https://t.co/ZABPzYiglI

dosh (not kumail) @dish2ooomm i have an exclusive picture of meghan trainor’s bathroom i have an exclusive picture of meghan trainor’s bathroom https://t.co/70AAPj6gQc

Jules Reincarnated @Jules_SCXO @Meghan_Trainor This is information you could’ve just kept to yourself. Many of us married our soulmates and we don’t need to hold hands while dropping logs on the throne. @Meghan_Trainor This is information you could’ve just kept to yourself. Many of us married our soulmates and we don’t need to hold hands while dropping logs on the throne. https://t.co/DsPUsGz2v2

casey anthony funko pop @homeofsexuals meghan trainor and her man on their way to the bathroom meghan trainor and her man on their way to the bathroom https://t.co/HVVfb7TY91

Meghan Trainor Crave @shadymeghans Meghan Trainor and her husband on the toilet together Meghan Trainor and her husband on the toilet together https://t.co/ujDSXhzRzg

Following the online trolling, Meghan Trainor also took to Twitter to clarify that the pair used the washroom together only “once” in their life:

Meghan Trainor @Meghan_Trainor To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I’m 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES. And i legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Sabara will open up about the situation like his wife.

Meghan Trainor is set to release the deluxe holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas on October 29. She also serves as a host for Peacock’s Top Chef Family Style and a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands.

