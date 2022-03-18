What to expect from MCU's Ms. Marvel? Exploring theories spawned by Disney+ show's official trailer

Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel, has generated much hype since the studios dropped the show's first official trailer on March 15. Within two days, the trailer has garnered over 11 million views on the official clip, which proved the MCU fans' interest regarding the teenage superhero.

The hype over the show is necessary as the series will premiere on June 8 and follow a weekly release schedule, along the same time when Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series will stream on Disney+.

With their first live-action take on the popular Pakistani-American character, Marvel has also changed her origin and powers not to confuse non-comic followers watching MCU properties.

According to glimpses from the Ms. Marvel trailer, the studio has significantly changed her shapeshifting powers, which visually mimicked Fantastic Four's Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic).

Theories spawned by Ms. Marvel official trailer and connections with The Marvels

Power's origin changed - Kree Nega-Bands

The Nega-Band in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

As mentioned above, the creative authorities at Marvel Studios decided to change Ms. Marvel's powers in the MCU. While in comics, Kamala Khan's latent Inhuman genes were activated after coming in contact with the Terrigen Mists, which help power the Inhumans.

Although several shots in the trailer showcased large amounts of smokey mists, MCU is unlikely to adopt her Inhumans-based origin. Instead, the trailer showcased Kamala's powers originating from an ancient bracelet.

The bracelet gives her mild shapeshifting powers along with the ability to conjure constructs powered by cosmic energy. This bracelet is likely of Kree-origin and might have been inspired by the Nega-Bands worn by the original Captain Marvel in the comics.

The powers potentially offered by the bracelet are entirely different from the Nega-Bands from the comics, and the design mimics a traditional South-Asian look, which could insinuate that the bracelet is a part of her family heirloom.

However, a closer glimpse of the bracelet in the trailer showcased a star-like symbol which could denote a Kree symbol. If the symbol is indeed of Kree origin, then the possibility of the bracelet being inspired from Nega-Band would be further fortified.

Alternative theories on the bracelet's origin

The bracelet in the trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the trailer, Kamala Khan was seen in an attic. She sifted through a box and found the bracelet. It could be possible that this is a covert Skrull or Kree operative's house, who could have been safeguarding the bracelet.

While the theory is far-fetched, another possibility could be that the box belonged to a SHIELD operative who might have acquired or protected the bracelet while meeting Krees in the late 1990s, after the events of Captain Marvel (2019).

Red Dragger

Red Dagger in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Ms. Marvel trailer also established that Kamala would be visiting her native land of Pakistan for an occasion, presumably a wedding. As per the footage, the teen would have to combat Kareem (aka Red Dagger).

Furthermore, a woman named Najma could be associated with Kareem. As of now, it is not known which antagonistic group could be against the young Pakistani-American teen hero.

The Marvels reference

While Marvel Studios may have changed Kamala Khan's abilities, it established that her power source is of cosmic origin. The likely reason behind this decision is perhaps to demonstrate that Ms. Marvel's powers are Cosmic-based, like Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) and Monica Rambeau (Photon/Spectrum).

In the MCU, Danvers received her powers when she got exposed to the powers of the Tesseract (Cosmic Cube), which we later learn is the Space Stone. Similarly, Rambeau gets her powers when she walks through the Hex and is exposed to cosmic radiation.

Thus, the MCU's upcoming film The Marvels could feature the reference or explanation to their cosmic energy-based powers.

Disney Plus' Ms. Marvel series is also expected to hint at the Secret Invasion and embedded Skrulls in multiple agencies.

With Ms. Marvel dropping on June 8, followed by The Marvels on February 23, the series and the movie are likely to lead directly into the events of the upcoming Secret Invasion show.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha