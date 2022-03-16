How did Ms. Marvel get her powers? Change in origins explored amid official Disney+ trailer drop

Amidst South by Southwest film festival, Marvel Studios dropped the first official trailer of their newest MCU x Disney+ show, Ms. Marvel. While the studio has showcased glimpses of the new live-action show and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan in a 2020 featurette, the recent trailer establishes some hints about the character.

Opening to The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, the trailer footage showcased the Pakistani-American teen daydreaming about being a superhero. Kamala Khan's introduction to MCU comes after nine years since her comic debut.

While Marvel announced the series to drop on Disney+ on June 8, the character is also expected to be featured alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau (Photon) in February 2023's The Marvels.

Ms. Marvel's official trailer hints at changes from comic book origins of the character in the MCU

Introduced in 2013, Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, was a Muslim teen from New Jersey. In the comics, she was a huge Captain Marvel fangirl, one of the most critical aspects of the character, and has been carried over to the live-action MCU show.

The young superhero was first introduced in Captain Marvel (Vol. 7) #14 in 2013. However, she took up the mantle of Ms. Marvel in 2014's All-New Marvel NOW! Point One Vol 1 #1.NOW comic issue.

Comic book power origins

Kamala Khan was returning home one night when the Terrigen Mist occurred in Jersey City in the comics. Khan was covered by the mutagenic mist when the teen gained power after undergoing Terrigenesis.

According to the comics, the Terrigenesis unlocked the Inhuman genes in her, which gave Kamala Khan powers. The young Pakistani-American developed shape-shifting "polymorphism" powers which meant she could enlarge her body (especially limbs) and stretch herself like Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic.

MCU has likely changed her power's origin and the extent of her abilities. Previously, a rumor revealed that Marvel Studios had changed Kamala Khan's powers to originate from a bracelet instead of the terrigen mist.

Her comic powers included elongation, hyper flexibility, size alteration, and massive physical strength in her extended form. Furthermore, she can alter her appearance and has enhanced healing factors.

Meanwhile, Khan's MCU powers would be based on "cosmic" origin. Marvel has opted for energy-based projections instead of traditional shape-shifting. According to a few glimpses in the trailer, she would have energy-based projections which can likely mimic any object.

This was also revealed earlier with a leaked promotional material. It seems that her live-action abilities have taken inspiration from DC's Green Lantern and his ring-based energy constructs.

The bracelet in the trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

Khan wears a traditional bracelet in the trailer, which appears to be part of her family heirloom. The MCU may have switched her powers' origin to magic which means that the bracelet would give her the powers.

Many comic fans have speculated that the bracelet could be based upon Nega-Bands, as worn by the original Captain Marvel (not to be confused with the Carol Danvers version). This could also explain the cosmic energy-powered bracelet would give Khan abilities like super strength, healing factors, and more.

Kamala Khan with her energy constructs in the trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

Possible reasons behind Marvel changing the origin of Ms. Marvel's powers in the Disney+ show

One of the primary reasons to change Ms. Marvel's comic-accurate powers is to avoid confusion with the upcoming Fantastic Four movie's Reed Richards. Having similar powers to Mr. Fantastic could have confused viewers who do not watch MCU properties avidly.

Furthermore, Marvel's potential decision to avoid her Inhuman-esque comic origin is justifiable. It is understandable why Kevin Feige and other creative authorities would choose not to link Ms. Marvel with the Inhumans, considering the massive 2017 flop TV series of the characters.

