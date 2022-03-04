Who is Sara Wolfe? All about the Marvel character as Funko leak potentially reveals Wong's girlfriend

Beyonce fan Wong and his potential love interest have been a hot topic of discussion among film theorists lately. With Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness just two months away, hardcore Marvel fans are looking for clues to satisfy their curiosity.

Set pictures, plot leaks and trailer Easter eggs have been circulating on the internet for a while, and eagle-eyed fans have finally come across new details in the form of a toy leak.

Action figures, Lego sets and Funko Pops have always been in the crosshairs of film theorists. Online store The Mighty Hobby Shop has released a new Funko Pop named Sara in the Doctor Strange collection. The African American bobblehead dressed in a blue sorcerer’s robe is reportedly the newest character in Sam Raimi’s highly-anticipated flick.

While we do not have any information other than the name, we know that there are two characters named Sara in Doctor Strange’s mythos.

Sara could be Sara Wolfe, Wong’s girlfriend and a potential ally

According to Marvel comics, Sara Wolfe is a Cheyenne, from a native American tribe, and first appeared in Doctor Strange Volume 2 #38 in 1979. The granddaughter of a Shaman, Sara wasn’t new to the mystic arts. She worked as Doctor Strange’s secretary while he was the sorcerer supreme.

Sara was also a love interest of Wong, but since the latter had already been promised to someone else as a child, Sara and Wong’s love story did not end on a happy note.

The MCU is known for borrowing plot points and characters from the source material and molding them as per their story requirements. Sara could actually be Wong’s love interest in the multiverse of madness and appear in Kamar-Taj (the location was heavily teased in the trailer).

Wong in the new Doctor Strange movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

As for the unhappy ending to their relationship, as per the trailer, the current sorcerer supreme of the MCU can be seen injured and in imminent danger. Could this be the end for him? Only time will tell.

Another possibility is that Sara could be Sara Krowler, enemy of Doctor Strange

Sara Krowler, mother of Baron Mordo (Image via Marvel Comics/tumblr)

Chiwetel Ejiofor’s character Baron Mordo was revealed to be the antagonist in the first Doctor Strange film. As per the comics, Sara could also be Sara Krowler - Mordo’s mother, also known as Baroness Mordo. The daughter of a sorcerer, she killed her husband with the help of her father and raised young Mordo.

After learning about his father’s death, Mordo swore revenge and sacrificed his mother and grandfather for Dormammu. This version pits Sara against Strange.

Fans cannot stop speculating about Sara's true origin. Is she a friend, a foe, or both? Anything is possible because this is the multiverse of madness. The movie is scheduled for release in theaters on May 6, 2022.

