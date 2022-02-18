Top 10 upcoming villains of Marvel and DC

Marvel and DC have never failed to come up with several outstanding superheroes as well as villains. Both comics have successfully gained a loyal fanbase due to their flabbergasting storylines and heroic setups as well as villainous incorporations.

That said, every superhero needs a good and powerful enemy as they truly bring out the hero's potential of fighting against evil.

Over the decades, we’ve seen some really powerful and evil villains in the Marvel and DC universe. For instance, we got to see Thanos in Marvel, who is said to be the most inevitable villain to date. Whereas DC gave us the Joker, who is said to be the most evil fictional character ever invented.

However, it makes us wonder who the next supervillains will be in DCEU and MCU. This article will show some of the villains touted to make an appearance on the big screen in 2022 and beyond.

Upcoming powerful villains of Marvel and DC

10) Carmine Falcone

Carmine Falcone will be seen as a villainous addition to The Batman (image via DC)

The fictional villain Carmine 'The Roman' Falcone is one of the greatest crime lords in DC's Gotham City and he is also the first nemesis of Batman. The last time he made an appearance was in Batman Begins, where Tom Wilkinson was seen playing the character.

American actor John Doman also played the role of the crime lord in a five-unit series, Gotham. The series had a successful run from September 2014 to April 2019. It's now confirmed that Carmine Falcone is making a comeback in Matt Reeves' The Batman and John Turturro will be playing the role.

While talking to Inquirer, the actor confirmed:

"I am playing the bad guy."

9) Riddler

Paul Dano will be portraying the role of Riddler in the upcoming Batman movie (image via DC)

Riddler is the main villain in Robert Pattinson's The Batman. He is a serial killer who is inclined towards all kinds of riddles and puzzles. In fact, every time he commits a murder, he leaves a riddle at the murder location to show off his intellect to the police and Batman.

Unlike other DCEU movies, there won't be any alien threat in the upcoming Batman movie. In fact, fans will get to see a detective-based storyline that showcases a face-off between the caped crusader and Riddler.

8) Penguin

Penguin is the secondary villain in The Batman movie (image via DC)

Penguin, also known as Oswald Cobblepot, is the secondary villain of The Batman. The infamous crook believes that he is the 'Gentleman of crime.' The role of the pudgy and long-nosed villain will be portrayed by Colin Farrell. The prosthetic makeup on the actor makes him unrecognizable, which does justice to the fictional villain's overall appearance.

However, Penguin does not have a vital role in The Batman. Still, we can hope to see him play his villainous tactics in the crime world in a potential sequel.

7) Hespera

Hespera will be portrayed by Helen Mirren in Shazam 2 (Image via DC)

76-year-old Oscar winner Helen Mirren will be seen as Hespera, a potential villain in Shazam 2. The movie is hopefully going to be released in 2023.

Hespera is said to be DCEU's new villain; however, the character isn’t all evil in the comics. In DC, Haspera is a fictional character who is a mythological god, also known as the Goddess of Immortality, and she is neither good nor evil. That puts Hespera in line with another upcoming Villain in DCEU, Black Adam.

6) Kang the Conqueror

Kang The Conqueror will appear in Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (image via Marvel)

Over the years, MCU has given us several powerful proxy versions of Kang the Conqueror, including Iron Lad, Immortus and Rama-Tut. The character first appeared in the season finale of Loki season 1, and he’ll make an appearance in Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as a villain.

However, the character didn’t exactly appear to be an evil villain. In the show, Kang did everything he could to stop the evil versions of himself out of the sacred timeline. But sadly, things didn’t go his way, and Sylvie’s decision might introduce an evil version of Kang to the MCU.

In the comics, Kang does not possess any super powers, but it doesn’t affect his abilities. For instance, he wears battle armor that improves his strength and the 30 days of food and air supply helps him to be energetic all the time. He also happens to have control over all forms of technology from any century.

5) Shuma Gorath/ Gargantos

Shuma-Gorath will be seen as Gargantos in Dr. Strange 2 (image via Marvel)

In the comics, Shuma-Gorath is seen as a prehistoric monster who ruled over several planets millions of years ago, including the Earth. In the Marvel universe, the character was first shown in What if's premier episode. Later, we saw the powerful creature in both the released trailers of Dr. Strange 2.

However, Marvel Studios decided to introduce Shuma-Gorath to the MCU as Gargantos. That's because MCU doesn't have the right to use the "Shuma-Gorath" name as of yet.

Apparently, the writer of Conan the Barbarian, Robert E. Howard created Shuma-Gorath before Marvel even existed. The author still holds the rights to that fictional character's name.

4) Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson will be portraying the anti-hero Black Adam in the upcoming solo movie (image via DC)

Black Adam is considered both a prequel and a spinoff to Shazam that was released in 2019. Dwayne Johnson will be portraying the titular role of Black Adam in the solo film.

In DC comics, the character is picturized as a superhero as well as a supervillain. He is someone who likes to do things in a more violent way and doesn’t hold back his punches. He is quite often shown fighting against Shazam in comics and animated movies.

In his upcoming solo movie, Black Adam won’t be fully inclined towards a certain category. Instead, he will be seen as an anti-hero, who is half good and half evil. However, we'll most certainly see him go against Shazam in the upcoming movies, making him a powerful villain.

3) Gorr the God Butcher

Gorr the God Butcher will be a strong addition to the Thor: Love and Thunder (image via Marvel)

In the Marvel comics, Gorr the God Butcher is shown as a supervillain who has a strong hatred towards Gods. It all started when his family died because of inhabitable conditions on his planet. Gorr loses his faith in the Gods thinking that they don’t exist.

However, when he finds out that Gods do exist, he starts hating them because of their apathy. Out of his hatred, Gorr starts killing the Gods, thus giving him the title “God Butcher.” Well, this starts a conflict between Gorr and the God of Thunder, Thor.

Interestingly, Christian Bale, the former Batman from Christopher Nolan’s trilogy is set to play Gorr the God Butcher in the MCU.

2) Namor

Namor is expected to be seen in Black Panther: Wakanda movie (image via Marvel)

In the comics, Namor is the King of Atlantis and the seven oceans, and he’s quite often portrayed as a villain in Marvel. There are certain rumors stating that Namor might appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Namor is one of the six members of the Illuminati group in the Marvel comics.

Interestingly, that same group is set to appear in the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. So, there’s a chance that MCU will introduce this character before Black Panther 2.

1) Karl Mordo

Karl Mordo will appear as a villain in MCU (image via Marvel)

In the comics, Mordo trains under the Ancient One and sets a plot to kill his master, but Dr. Strange stops him. He then clashes with the Sorcerer Supreme multiple times, making Mordo one of Strange's most powerful enemies.

To be clear, Karl Mordo didn’t appear as a villain in the first Doctor Strange movie. In fact, he was the one who helped train Dr. Strange in the mystical arts. However, unlike Doctor Strange, he wasn’t happy with his master, who extended her life by drawing the powers from the Dark Dimension.

So, you could say that the Doctor Strange movie perfectly sets up the origin story of Karl Mordo, who’ll now start appearing as a villain in the MCU.

