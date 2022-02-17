10 Marvel superheroes Ultra Ego Vegeta can beat

Since Ultra Ego Vegeta was unleashed, more than one argument has been made about him beating Marvel heroes. While most Marvel heroes tend to fight gods or can reach the level of demigods, Ultra Ego Vegeta can surpass many of them.

Ultra Ego mode boosts Vegeta's already considerable strength tenfold, and the more he gives himself to battle, the longer it goes on. The more Vegeta enjoys the fight, the more pain he endures gives him more power. It also helps that Vegeta can destroy planets, wipe out entire cities, and blow up mountains with a finger.

His core strength is his love of fighting and the inflation of his own ego, the Ultra Ego moniker was named for that. It can also tap into the power of Destruction, a godly power that eradicates anything in its path. It helped that he defeated Top, the next God of Destruction from Universe 11 in the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, and went toe-to-toe with Granolah, who kept up with him and knocked out Goku.

These are 10 Marvel superheroes that Ultra Ego Vegeta can beat.

Note: Due to the massive and often contradictory history of the Marvel universe, this list has abridged histories. Relative levels of power, ego, prep time, healing factors, and other major concerns have been noted and taken into account.

Ultra Ego Vegeta can beat these 10 Marvel Heroes, ranked by ease (easiest to hardest)

10) Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Spider-Man (Peter Parker) (Image via Insomniac Games)

Spider-Man has dealt with meatheads like Vegeta before. Whenever Spider-Man had to deal with a stronger opponent, he had time to prepare and annoy them into defeat or otherwise by being clever.

Peter will be able to get underneath Vegeta’s skin. His reflexes, spider-sense, and other abilities make him very quick. But he’s just a guy with spider powers, no real healing factor, and battles turn against him the longer they last.

9) The Thing (Ben Grimm)

“It’s Clobberin’ Time!” is a phrase often said by this lovable strongman of the Fantastic Four. From Doom robots to Galactus, this big, rocky fella has even fought The Hulk alone. He’s super strong and incorporates various different fighting styles when he fights (think Batman, only larger and orange).

The problem is that Ultra Ego Vegeta is akin to the Hulk, on steroids. Now, The Thing has fought The Hulk himself. He’s usually clobbered. Vegeta’s punches have broken rocks, steel, and other alloys and would probably not have any trouble beating The Thing. If he had the Fantastic Four with him, it's a different story.

8) Colossus

The walking metal Russian is a force to be reckoned with, with the ability to change his entire body into steel and superhuman stamina. His armor grants super strength and can withstand great impact, falling, and magical attacks. He’s a good close-quarters fighter and has great agility, as seen during his bout against the unstoppable Juggernaut.

However, Colossus is still susceptible to injury. When the Hulk came back for World War Hulk, Colossus was one of the X-Men on the front lines…and got his arms broken. Now, if a super-angry Hulk could incapacitate him, think of what Ultra Ego Vegeta could do.

7) Wolverine (Logan)

The adamantium-infused Wolverine is a rabid and scrappy fighter. Wolverine is quite durable with adamantium claws that can cut through anything and a healing factor that rivals Namekians (healed from bullets in seconds and survived a near-ground-zero nuclear detonation). His anger can rival Vegeta’s, he fights longer and more viciously when enraged.

The drawback is that Wolverine is a short-range fighter, and Vegeta prefers blasts at long range. He can’t fly like Vegeta, who is quick enough even at SS2 to run circles around Wolverine. Ultra Ego Vegeta should have enough to overwhelm Wolverine's healing factor.

6) Magneto

Magneto ripping out Wolverine's Adamantium (Image via Marvel)

A very powerful mutant, Magneto has handled threats ranging from mere mortals with guns to the god of mutants En Sabah Nur aka Apocalypse. He’s proven himself time and again as a large threat when controlling metal and magnetic fields.

Vegeta has dealt with people with psychic abilities before (Guldo and Babidi). Ultra Ego Vegeta should have more than enough energy to deal with Magneto's metal powers, especially as the fight continues.

5) Doctor Doom (Victor Von Doom)

Doctor Doom (Image via Marvel)

Doctor Doom has been around the Fantastic Four and the rest of the Marvel Universe for decades. His powers include psionics, dark magic, armor that rivals Tony Starks, and a host of other armaments that make him a powerhouse exceeding Magneto. He is also the dictator of his own country and has a legion's worth of self-styled Doom bots to hide behind.

Earth’s armies didn’t make a dent when Vegeta first arrived on Earth. Vegeta has shown incredible durability against weapons like electricity, a key anti-personnel feature in Doom’s armor. Ultra Ego Vegeta would come in handy when fighting Doom since Doom’s ego is just as massive as Vegeta's and he makes mistakes when insulted.

Energy drainers? Vegeta broke Android 19's hands and then killed him when he tried that. Army of doombots? Ultra Ego Vegeta will smash through it all until he gets to the real Doom.

4) Ego the Living Planet

Ego the living planet, comic and MCU (Image via Marvel)

Ego the Living Planet is as close to a god one can get besides the living embodiment of the universe Eternity. He is a planet with atmosphere control, his own army of antibodies, and the ability to eat planets and consume stars for nourishment. He can superheat the surface and cover himself in clouds to block space attacks.

The downside is that Ego is a planet. Vegeta has destroyed planets in the past without a thought. Ego has survived Galactus before. It won’t be TOO easy, as how Ultra Ego Vegeta safely escapes afterward is best left to the imagination since he cannot breathe in a vacuum.

3) Carnage

Cletus Kassidy was a serial killer on death row when a Venom Symbiote latched onto him and created Carnage. With similar abilities to Venom (faster healing, stronger webs, and being stronger and more sadistic than both Venom and Spider-Man combined), Carnage causes chaos and mayhem, leaving pools of blood and trails of bodies behind. He can adapt to new environments, like the depths of the ocean or even outer space with ease.

Carnage shares the same weakness as all symbiotes: Fire and sonics. Considering Ki blasts regularly produce heat and concussive energy, Vegeta can beat Carnage. The only problem is that Carnage is crafty, so Ultra Ego Vegeta would have to end the fight quickly or risk injury…or worse, possession.

2) Ultron

Ultron (Image via Marvel)

An egomaniacal robot with a thirst for destroying humanity, Ultron has been one of the Avengers’ deadliest foes aside from Thanos. With a body made of Adamantium that withstood the Hulk’s punches and even Thor’s hammer, Ultron is a force to be reckoned with. His powers range from superhuman strength, speed, flight, and energy projection. He can hack machines, self-repair quickly, has a genius-level of intellect, and can process information quickly to change strategies.

Vegeta has struggled against Androids before, but that was before Ultra Ego mode. Whilst Ultron may have been smart, so was Android 19, and other metallic beings that underestimated Vegeta. Ultron will be tough, but eventually, Ultra Ego Vegeta will turn him into a scrap pile.

1) Red Hulk

Ed McGuinness @ed_mcguinness I would love to revisit this guy someday! I’d love to see him in the MCU too! #redhulk I would love to revisit this guy someday! I’d love to see him in the MCU too! #redhulk https://t.co/q28G6VuW0I

After losing his daughter Betty Ross to the Hulk villain Abomination, General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross lost all will to live. That changed when supervillains MODOK and The Leader turned Ross into the monstrous Red Hulk.

Red Hulk has energy-absorbing abilities (he drained the Silver Surfer) and has the same durability, strength, and speed as the Hulk. His specialty is Gamma Radiation emissions: he gets hotter the angrier he gets and burns things by touching. He got his revenge on Abomination, who isn't a pushover.

Ultra Ego Vegeta can defeat Red Hulk. The Red Hulk is especially vulnerable to bladed objects, as The Punisher caused him to bleed profusely from a stab wound to the chest, and Wolverine blinded him. Red Hulk also overheats the angrier he gets, a problem Ultra Ego Vegeta doesn’t have. However, it would be something to witness, as both men have egos and rage to match each other.

Conclusion

It’s not quite a stretch to say Ultra Ego is definitely a much-needed power boost that Vegeta can and will take advantage of. The power of destruction at his fingertips, combined with the ability to power through and gain energy from damage, would certainly help him in the battles above and many to come since he loves the fight.

Note: This article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi