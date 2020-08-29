As most Fortnite fans would have realized by now, Chapter 2 Season 4 is an elaborate collaboration with Marvel. The new season has already thrown at us some interesting new weapons and characters, including the four new Mythic weapons.

We recently talked about the plethora of Marvel superheroes who have arrived on the Fortnite island. The first one to show up was Thor, who had rushed down to warn the Fortnite island's inhabitants of the impending arrival of Galactus.

With the Pleasant Park POI already renamed, there are quite a few characters who expected to show up.

Marvel characters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

In this article, we look at all the new boss locations that have been added to the game.

Where are all the bosses in Fortnite Season 4?

Dr DOOM

First and foremost, we have Marvel’s iconic Supervillain, Dr DOOM, who has been given his own POI in the form of Doom’s Domain. This site is a refurbished version of the former Pleasant Park location.

Image Credits: Polygon

Advertisement

Dr DOOM possesses two Mythic weapons obtainable after eliminating him. These include the Arcane Gauntlets and the Mystical Bomb. He can be found towards the north of the POI, and generally hangs around a house that has been rebuilt to resemble a castle.

Image Credits: Forbes

Of course, there are quite a few henchmen who are always protecting him, so getting to him might prove tricky.

Galactus

While Galactus hasn't technically arrived yet, he was flying towards the Fortnite island in the 'Nexus War Launch' trailer (seen below) that was recently released. In it, Thor brings a bunch of superheroes to the island, and once they arrive, the group is about to start fighting with some of the original Fortnite characters.

Image Credits: Epic Games

However, Thor stops them, and points towards the rift in the sky, from where Galactus is expected to pop up very soon.

Silver Surfer

Finally, while there is no confirmation as to whether Silver Surfer will show up over the coming weeks, a rather important object related to him has already been added. His Surfboard, whose former master and creator is Galactus himself, has already been added, with other items expected soon.

In case you missed it;



The Silver Surfer bundle was decrypted. pic.twitter.com/2jcI5Z2uaC — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

The Surfboard is obtainable via the drones seen flying around the Quinjet Patrol landing sites.

While these are the three bosses that have so far been released/hinted at, some others might show up over the coming weeks. Fortnite’s current season should go on for more than 100 days, which is enough time for plenty more characters to be released!