Top 5 Marvel villains who are more evil than Fortnite's Cube Queen

The Cube Queen in Fortnite is evil incarnate. Her goal is to spread corruption and leave nothing behind. Using the power of the Golden Cube, she has conquered numerous realities and has now come for this one.

Although she is frighteningly powerful in her own right, there are others in the Metaverse who put her in the shade. These entities can bring about the end times with a snap of their fingers.

Marvel villains who put Fortnite's Cube Queen in the shade, including Hela, Ultron and more

5) Dormammu - "Your world is now my world."

★bozi™  @bozi_exe HHHNNNNGGGGHHHH DORMAMMU IS ONE HELL OF CREATION HHHNNNNGGGGHHHH DORMAMMU IS ONE HELL OF CREATION https://t.co/jBmtUXIdbD

Defying the very construct of spacetime, Dormammu is a being unlike any other. Blessed with immortality and imbued with dark magic, his power knows no bounds. Destroying entire realities is but a game for this cosmic evil.

While some superheroes are brave enough to strike a bargain with him, most would shudder at the thought of seeing him face to face.

4) Hela - "I'm not a queen or a monster. I'm the Goddess of Death."

captain steve rogers @captain_mcu Hela annihilates the Asgardian army Hela annihilates the Asgardian army https://t.co/ZqQYNrmTOU

After being imprisoned for millennia by Odin, Hela is once more set free. Her bloodlust has no limits and she lives for the fight. Her only goal is to conquer realms and bend them to her will by brute force. Those who stand in defiance are cut down without a second thought.

3) Ultron - "No strings on me."

An artificial intelligence peacekeeping program gone rogue is the stuff of nightmares. Ultron's one and only aim is to bring peace through destruction. With the ability to control A.I. on an unfathomable scale, nothing is beyond its reach.

While Ultron was defeated in his reality, he exists out there in others – watching and waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

2) Thanos - "They called me a madman."

Purex🎃 @PurexGFX



When I saw Loki and Thanos were coming to Fortnite, I knew I had to make a piece with them in it🙌 One of the best scenes in my favorite movie



Let me know what you think of this♥️

Art #Art #blender "Your optimism is misplaced, Asgardian"When I saw Loki and Thanos were coming to Fortnite, I knew I had to make a piece with them in it🙌 One of the best scenes in my favorite movieLet me know what you think of this♥️ #Fortnite Art #Fortnite #Fortnite Invasion "Your optimism is misplaced, Asgardian"When I saw Loki and Thanos were coming to Fortnite, I knew I had to make a piece with them in it🙌 One of the best scenes in my favorite movieLet me know what you think of this♥️#FortniteArt #Fortnite #Art #blender #FortniteInvasion https://t.co/BowLTiXazR

Deviant, Titan, Madman – Thanos is all of those things and more. Bringing balance to the universe through death and destruction is his sole purpose.

Even without the Infinity Stones, he brings ruination with the help of the Black Order and the Chitauri. While Thanos may have been defeated twice, there are other variants of him in the multiverse, waiting to find the Infinity Stones.

1) Ego the Living Planet

Daily Villain @DailyVillains4U This baddie is a living planet and can control the entire surface of himself. He used to be a grand enemy of Thor along with Galactus, Fire-Lord, and Hercules!



Today’s villain is Ego from the Marvel Universe! This baddie is a living planet and can control the entire surface of himself. He used to be a grand enemy of Thor along with Galactus, Fire-Lord, and Hercules!Today’s villain is Ego from the Marvel Universe! https://t.co/49WT3cQ0VN

Ego is not just a villain, he is the living embodiment of evil. Gifted with exceptional intellect, matter manipulation and psionic powers, his evil hold extends far beyond the reaches of his own planet. His only purpose is to terraform new worlds into extensions of himself and grow infinitely.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

