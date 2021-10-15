Top 5 Fortnite characters who can beat Thanos in a fight

Fortnite has a long history with Marvel as well as other brands that have powerful characters. Thanos has been well-established as one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as in the comics. They devoted an entire three phases of their film saga to him as the big baddie behind it all and no one could defeat him one-on-one.

However, here are the five Fortnite characters who might have a chance to beat Thanos in a fight.

Which Fortnite characters can beat Thanos in a fight?

5. Thor

Thor and Wanda Maximoff came closest to defeating Thanos one-on-one in Avengers: Infinity War, with Thor striking a blow to the chest of the Mad Titan which would have killed him had he aimed for the head. Thor is extremely powerful and would have had a shot to win, even though it's not too likely.

Fortnite introduced Thor, one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel. Image via Epic Games

4. Wolverine

It's a long shot but plausible all the same for Wolverine to defeat Thanos. With a full Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos would likely win out in the end, but don't count "Jimmy" out. His ability to rapidly heal makes him nearly unkillable and he's also got the lack of restraint to tear Thanos to shreds, literally, if presented with just one opportunity to do so.

PlayStation @PlayStation Hey bub - Wolverine's Outfit and Classic Style are available now for Fortnite Battle Pass owners. Hey bub - Wolverine's Outfit and Classic Style are available now for Fortnite Battle Pass owners. https://t.co/bVPXFVKet4

3. Deadpool

Deadpool has the same inability to die as Wolverine and he would also be self-aware that he was in Fortnite, which he could certainly use to his advantage. Deadpool also killed the entire Marvel universe in a comic storyline, so it's not entirely unreasonable to think he could beat Fortnite Thanos.

2. Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom has killed Thanos before, so it stands to reason that he could do it again. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 character is one of the most powerful villains in the Marvel universe, so he stands a better chance than most others. Plus, he's a villain, so he doesn't care about his opponent in the slightest. Doom would be the best Marvel character to choose to defeat Thanos.

Doctor Doom is incredibly powerful and has a good chance to beat Thanos. Image via Epic Games

1. Superman

Superman, who was added to the Battle Pass for Chapter 2 Season 7, is one of the most powerful comic book characters of all time. While they hail from different universes and haven't faced off in any form of media, Superman, given his supreme powers, would definitely stand a chance against Thanos, even if he had all of the Infinity Stones. Superman stands almost unrivaled in DC Comics, so he'd be pretty strong against Thanos.

Also Read

Superman is arguably the most powerful character in the game. Image via Epic Games

Which of these skins do you feel would be the best to defeat Thanos?

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee