"I don't think it's bold": Dean Cain's comment on Superman's LGBTQ+ status leaves Twitter divided

DC made headlines after announcing the upcoming 2021 comics issue Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, where Superman (Jon Kent) is bi. In the new issue, the current Superman, Jon Kent, the son of Lois Lane and Clark Kent, kissed Jay Nakamura.

The latest development of the character in comics spurred applause and criticism. Jon Kent is the latest addition to DC's characters who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. The roster includes Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, John Constantine, Queen Hippolyta, Catwoman, Pied Piper, and White Canary (Sarah Lance).

On October 12, actor Dean Cain told Fox & Friends that DC's choice was "bandwagoning." He further said that a bi Superman today is not trailblazing.

Cain previously portrayed Superman

Dean Cain (55) played Clark Kent/Superman on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997. The show aired on ABC. Cain said,

"They [DC] said it's a bold new direction, I say they're bandwagoning."

The Supergirl star further clarified by saying,

"I don't think it's bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they [DC] had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave. But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they'll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay."

Dean Cain on Fox and Friends (Image via Fox News)

Jon Kent, in the comic series, has tackled issues like deportation in Metropolis. However, Cain demanded that Jonathan should be able to fight the injustice causing deportation instead of just protesting against it.

Cain added,

"[Why can't DC show Jon Kent…] fighting for the rights of women to attend school and work and live and boys not to be r*ped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban."

The 55-year old actor went on to say that,

"There's real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach… It'd be great to tackle those issues. I'd like to see the character doing that."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Cain's views

While some understood the nuances of Cain's statement, several did not share his views and criticized the actor's choice of words.

Craig Duncan @Fludded @coldironsbound1 @RealDeanCain

Nobody is listening to your hyperbole and lies anymore.You’ve already lost. Now, go and learn how to take responsibility for your feelings instead of making it everyone else’s. @EthanVanSciver Jon - you’re part of a cancel mob everyone is finally turning against.Nobody is listening to your hyperbole and lies anymore.You’ve already lost. Now, go and learn how to take responsibility for your feelings instead of making it everyone else’s. #peaceandlove @coldironsbound1 @RealDeanCain @EthanVanSciver Jon - you’re part of a cancel mob everyone is finally turning against.

Nobody is listening to your hyperbole and lies anymore.You’ve already lost. Now, go and learn how to take responsibility for your feelings instead of making it everyone else’s.#peaceandlove

DeborahAnne, but you'll pronounce it wrong. @OutcomeOptimist @THR It's not even Clark Kent as Superman, but his son, Jon Kent, so why is Dean Cain even getting his panties in a twist about it? @THR It's not even Clark Kent as Superman, but his son, Jon Kent, so why is Dean Cain even getting his panties in a twist about it?

Annie Stevenson @AnnMari37676658

1. This is Jon Kent, not Clark Kent

2. Superman is a symbol of acceptance, love, protection, and minorities throughout the world

3. Would Dean Cain reject his son if he came out as bi-sexual? @TheTorontoSun "you just killed Superman as an icon"1. This is Jon Kent, not Clark Kent2. Superman is a symbol of acceptance, love, protection, and minorities throughout the world3. Would Dean Cain reject his son if he came out as bi-sexual? @TheTorontoSun "you just killed Superman as an icon"

1. This is Jon Kent, not Clark Kent

2. Superman is a symbol of acceptance, love, protection, and minorities throughout the world

3. Would Dean Cain reject his son if he came out as bi-sexual?

Sons of Gaming @DgardsGaming Dean Cain has an opinion about DC‘s current click baiting headlines and the blue checkmarks on Twitter begin to do what they do best, become toxic morons. These people talk about how everyone can have an opinion but the ones that cancel anyone whose opinion is against the agenda Dean Cain has an opinion about DC‘s current click baiting headlines and the blue checkmarks on Twitter begin to do what they do best, become toxic morons. These people talk about how everyone can have an opinion but the ones that cancel anyone whose opinion is against the agenda

Hyperbolic Henry @leftopian Dean Cain, well known American Christian Conservative actor, is not happy with bisexual Superman, imagine my shock Dean Cain, well known American Christian Conservative actor, is not happy with bisexual Superman, imagine my shock

Bazzalisk🇪🇺🇮🇪🇬🇧🐝 @bazzalisk Ok, so whilst I wouldn’t normally want to be generous to Dean Cain I think in the current narrative he’s been misrepresented. He didn’t “slam” Superman being bi-, he said it was fine, but not exactly groundbreaking (true) and then went off on a tangent about fighting the Taliban. Ok, so whilst I wouldn’t normally want to be generous to Dean Cain I think in the current narrative he’s been misrepresented. He didn’t “slam” Superman being bi-, he said it was fine, but not exactly groundbreaking (true) and then went off on a tangent about fighting the Taliban.

Derek Brink (a Werewolf?) @Derek_Brink I don't agree with Dean Cain. On Anything.But I also wish they could make a NEW LGBTQ+ character that'd catch on rather than retrofitting. Same way I resent reboots. And prequels. Etc.Nevertheless, if a gay/bi/trans/pan/etc Superman helps a kid come out? Cool. Worth it. I don't agree with Dean Cain. On Anything.But I also wish they could make a NEW LGBTQ+ character that'd catch on rather than retrofitting. Same way I resent reboots. And prequels. Etc.Nevertheless, if a gay/bi/trans/pan/etc Superman helps a kid come out? Cool. Worth it.

Bazzalisk🇪🇺🇮🇪🇬🇧🐝 @bazzalisk @EdSigma A more accurate headline might be: “Dean Cain responds to being told about Superman being bi- in the comics by diverting to ramble about how Superman should be fighting the Taliban” @EdSigma A more accurate headline might be: “Dean Cain responds to being told about Superman being bi- in the comics by diverting to ramble about how Superman should be fighting the Taliban”

Erich Zann @erichzannmovie Just sitting here wondering which super hero is "allowed" to be LGBTQ. If Dean Cain ever read Midnighter his intestines would liquefy and explode out of his nose. Just sitting here wondering which super hero is "allowed" to be LGBTQ. If Dean Cain ever read Midnighter his intestines would liquefy and explode out of his nose.

Dean Cain also played Jeremiah Danvers in CW's Supergirl, where his daughter, Supergirl/Kara Danvers' sister, Alex came out as lesbian.

Previously, similar controversy regarding a DC character's orientation ensued when Robin (Tim Drake) came out as bi in Batman: Urban Legends #6.

