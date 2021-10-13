"I don't think it's bold": Dean Cain's comment on Superman's LGBTQ+ status leaves Twitter divided

DC made headlines after announcing the upcoming 2021 comics issue Superman: Son of Kal-El #5, where Superman (Jon Kent) is bi. In the new issue, the current Superman, Jon Kent, the son of Lois Lane and Clark Kent, kissed Jay Nakamura.
The latest development of the character in comics spurred applause and criticism. Jon Kent is the latest addition to DC's characters who are part of the LGBTQ+ community. The roster includes Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Batwoman, John Constantine, Queen Hippolyta, Catwoman, Pied Piper, and White Canary (Sarah Lance).
On October 12, actor Dean Cain told Fox & Friends that DC's choice was "bandwagoning." He further said that a bi Superman today is not trailblazing.
Cain previously portrayed Superman
Dean Cain (55) played Clark Kent/Superman on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997. The show aired on ABC. Cain said,
"They [DC] said it's a bold new direction, I say they're bandwagoning."
The Supergirl star further clarified by saying,
"I don't think it's bold or brave or some crazy new direction. If they [DC] had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would be bold or brave. But brave would be having him fight for the rights of gay people in Iran where they'll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay."
Jon Kent, in the comic series, has tackled issues like deportation in Metropolis. However, Cain demanded that Jonathan should be able to fight the injustice causing deportation instead of just protesting against it.
Cain added,
"[Why can't DC show Jon Kent…] fighting for the rights of women to attend school and work and live and boys not to be r*ped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban."
The 55-year old actor went on to say that,
"There's real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach… It'd be great to tackle those issues. I'd like to see the character doing that."
Here's how Twitter reacted to Cain's views
While some understood the nuances of Cain's statement, several did not share his views and criticized the actor's choice of words.
Dean Cain also played Jeremiah Danvers in CW's Supergirl, where his daughter, Supergirl/Kara Danvers' sister, Alex came out as lesbian.
