Ms. Marvel photo leak reveals a Spider-Man villain

Ms. Marvel is the newest young superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A huge fan of Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan is getting her own show on Disney Plus. The miniseries is currently going through minor reshoots.

Recently, a few set pictures have been leaked online showcasing the Ms. Marvel shoot. In the pictures, actress Iman Vellani can be seen donning a homemade Captain Marvel costume. Although the majority of the pictures do not reveal anything new, one particular image is captured in the crosshairs of Marvel fans.

The most talked-about picture is of crew members carrying a prop item that looks uncannily similar to the drones used by Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

What are EDITH drones and how can they make a comeback in Ms. Marvel?

The quality of the pictures is not high, however, it is easy to conclude that Kamala Khan is being chased by someone or something. The crew members holding the EDITH drone further solidifies the theory that the teenage superhero is being chased by these drones.

The scene description: Kamala Khan is possibly being chased by drones, that looks similar to the one used by Mysterio.

E.D.I.T.H., an acronym for "Even Dead I’m The Hero," is an AR security and defense system developed by the genius Tony Stark. The system is controlled by a pair of sunglasses that gives its users access to a defense satellite and an arsenal of armed drones. The EDITH glasses were handed to Peter Parker by Nick Fury (impersonated by Talos) during the trip to Europe.

After a mishap, Parker entrusted the glasses to Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, who used them to wreak havoc in London.

After the death of Mysterio, Spider-Man took control of EDITH and stored them in his apartment in New York. However, after the reveal of Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker, the glasses were confiscated by the Department of Damage Control in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It was hinted in No Way Home that Peter’s access was removed from Stark technologies. And with the world forgetting that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, it would be easy for any rogue member of the damage control department to gain access to EDITH.

Marvel spoke about Ms. Marvel as a grounded story of a teenage superhero aspiring to be like her hero Captain Marvel. The plot is similar to Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Peter Parker struggled to fill the shoes of his mentor Ironman. While both stories share a thematic similarity, it would be poetic if Marvel reintroduces EDITH Drones as a major conflict in the series.

Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Fawad Khan as Hasan, and Aramis Knight as Red Dagger, is reportedly set to release in June on Disney Plus.

