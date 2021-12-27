F1 makes a surprise appearance in 'Spiderman: Far From Home

The latest installment in Marvel’s Spiderman movies has a surprising easter egg – an old F1 logo adorning one of Stark Industries' cases. In the movie Spiderman: No Way Home, the Stark Industries case containing the “fabricator” in Happy Hogan’s home has a pre-2017 F1 logo on it.

This isn’t the first time that F1 has been featured in the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, however. In 2010, the second “Iron Man” movie starring Robert Downey Jr also featured F1 cars during an action sequence.

The protagonist of the movie, Tony Stark, a billionaire playboy, takes part in the Historic Monaco Grand Prix when he is attacked by the movie’s villain. The ensuing action sequence leads to several priceless historical F1 cars being wrecked.

Cinema Savvy @Cinema_Savvy



We go deep into that in today's video...



youtu.be/Y9T0gED2l5k

8pm GMT

12pm ET

3pm ET



#F1 #MonacoGP #IronMan One for the F1 fans...what did you all think of the Monaco sequence in Iron Man 2? (Yes it was meant to be the GP Historic)We go deep into that in today's video...8pm GMT12pm ET3pm ET One for the F1 fans...what did you all think of the Monaco sequence in Iron Man 2? (Yes it was meant to be the GP Historic)We go deep into that in today's video...youtu.be/Y9T0gED2l5k8pm GMT12pm ET3pm ET#F1 #MonacoGP #IronMan https://t.co/MUjIKJsegT

The Historic Monaco Grand Prix is a real event that usually takes place two weeks before the World Championship Monaco Grand Prix. The event features a wide variety of “Formula” cars from the past.

Nico Rosberg feels F1 needs to make the rules clearer to avoid future controversies

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has urged F1 and the FIA to make sporting regulations much clearer. He wants it to be done to make them easier to understand and avoid further controversies.

In an interview with the Independent, Rosberg said:

“The sport needs to make progress. It starts even with all the overtaking, the wheel-to-wheel action. The FIA needs to tighten all that up so that we don’t have all these discussions. It would be better for the sport if it was much easier to understand. Also, in wheel-to-wheel racing, who is now right and wrong, what needs to be done. A quick decision is made, and we go on. We need to get rid of all these discussions, that’s important.”

The FIA and F1 have come under fire after the controversial 2021 season finale at Abu Dhabi. Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race to clinch his maiden world championship. However, the dubious call by the stewards over the safety car period led to a lot of sporting backlash.

Also Read Article Continues below

Several sections of the F1 community have criticized the FIA for the stewards' lack of consistency throughout the season. They have also critiqued the Race Director’s controversial interpretation of sporting regulations at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Edited by Diptanil Roy