×
Create
Notifications

F1 makes a surprise appearance in 'Spiderman: Far From Home

Lando Norris, #4 McLaren MCL35M at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix
Lando Norris, #4 McLaren MCL35M at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix
Dese Gowda
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Dec 27, 2021 02:47 PM IST
News

The latest installment in Marvel’s Spiderman movies has a surprising easter egg – an old F1 logo adorning one of Stark Industries' cases. In the movie Spiderman: No Way Home, the Stark Industries case containing the “fabricator” in Happy Hogan’s home has a pre-2017 F1 logo on it.

So, in this scene of the new Spider-Man, there's an old @F1 logo on a Stark Industries case... #F1 #NoWayHome https://t.co/tcC6VVVQZX

This isn’t the first time that F1 has been featured in the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, however. In 2010, the second “Iron Man” movie starring Robert Downey Jr also featured F1 cars during an action sequence.

The protagonist of the movie, Tony Stark, a billionaire playboy, takes part in the Historic Monaco Grand Prix when he is attacked by the movie’s villain. The ensuing action sequence leads to several priceless historical F1 cars being wrecked.

One for the F1 fans...what did you all think of the Monaco sequence in Iron Man 2? (Yes it was meant to be the GP Historic)We go deep into that in today's video...youtu.be/Y9T0gED2l5k8pm GMT12pm ET3pm ET#F1 #MonacoGP #IronMan https://t.co/MUjIKJsegT

The Historic Monaco Grand Prix is a real event that usually takes place two weeks before the World Championship Monaco Grand Prix. The event features a wide variety of “Formula” cars from the past.

Nico Rosberg feels F1 needs to make the rules clearer to avoid future controversies

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has urged F1 and the FIA to make sporting regulations much clearer. He wants it to be done to make them easier to understand and avoid further controversies.

In an interview with the Independent, Rosberg said:

“The sport needs to make progress. It starts even with all the overtaking, the wheel-to-wheel action. The FIA needs to tighten all that up so that we don’t have all these discussions. It would be better for the sport if it was much easier to understand. Also, in wheel-to-wheel racing, who is now right and wrong, what needs to be done. A quick decision is made, and we go on. We need to get rid of all these discussions, that’s important.”
What has been trending on Twitter since the last lap of the #AbuDhabiGP.Says it all really @F1 @fia https://t.co/GIgP2YkbtS

The FIA and F1 have come under fire after the controversial 2021 season finale at Abu Dhabi. Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race to clinch his maiden world championship. However, the dubious call by the stewards over the safety car period led to a lot of sporting backlash.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Several sections of the F1 community have criticized the FIA for the stewards' lack of consistency throughout the season. They have also critiqued the Race Director’s controversial interpretation of sporting regulations at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी