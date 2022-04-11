5 Best Ms. Marvel comics explored ahead of MCU series' release

There have been a few iterations of Ms. Marvel to grace the comic book pages. First, there was the current Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers. It was this persona from which the mutant Anna Marie LeBeau (Rogue) stole her powers and put her into a coma. This time it is the Muslim teen Kamala Khan, whose Inhuman genetics were revealed by the Terrigenesis bomb.

Ms. Marvel News @MsMarvelNews A new teaser for Ms. Marvel has been released. A new teaser for Ms. Marvel has been released. https://t.co/GP9SCPL4qF

While it looks like Marvel is changing Kamala’s origin and powerset for the MCU, they will most definitely still pull inspiration from her printed comics for stories. So, while we most likely won't see Black Bolt detonate the Terrigen bomb, we will see Kamala defend Jersey City, have a close group of friends, and have a fascination for superheroes.

In anticipation of Ms. Marvel on Disney+, here is a list of must-read comics that you should read before the show’s release.

Ms. Marvel comics worth reading before watching the Disney+ series

1) Ms. Marvel #1 (Origin Story)

Ms. Marvel #1 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Every hero has an origin story and they're all worth reading at some point. Ms. Marvel's story is no different. G. Willow Wilson pens a fantastic story that brings readers into the world of teenager Kamala Khan. We get to see her struggle with her life as a teenager, as a Muslim, and as an Inhuman.

On top of the writing, artists Adrian Alphona, Jacob Wyatt, and Ian Herring bring a clean and enjoyable look to the pages. It's fitting for the light-hearted tone of the series and really helps put us in the shoes of this "odd duck" that is Kamala Khan.

2) Generations: The Marvels

Generations: The Marvels (Image via Marvel Comics)

This one-shot follows Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers working together to defeat the villain Nightscream. To make matters worse, it takes place after the two heroes had a falling-out during the events of Civil War II. The comic is a look at how a fan deals with their hero not being who they thought they were. It couldn't be easy for Kamala either, fighting crime with Carol's original identity.

G. Willow Wilson has a unique dial into Kamala Khan as a character. She writes Kamala with a type of familiarity that many writers struggle to tap into with their characters. She was the ideal writer to handle Kamala's coping with the veil pulled back from her hero. This would be an interesting story to bring into the MCU down the line.

3) Amazing Spider-Man #7 (Spider-Man Crossover)

Amazing Spider-Man #7 2014 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Kamala Khan and Spider-Man have a lot in common in terms of their personality and tone in their books. More lightheartedly, both started fighting crime when they were teenagers, and more street-level. So, having them team up was a perfect mix of humor and action. Written by Dan Slott, this issue saw Peter and Kamala team up for the first time.

Now, with the recent release and success of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming release of Ms. Marvel, it's not far out of the realm of possibility for something similar to happen within the MCU.

4) Magnificent Ms. Marvel

Magnificent Ms. Marvel (Image via Marvel Comics)

This story is a fun little adventure where Kamala defends the citizens of Jersey City from an alien invasion. More importantly, it saw a set of new struggles for the character to show that she is still an evolving character and the creative team didn't forget that. Fans were used to seeing Kamala as a teenager, making light of most situations. However, this arc forced her to grow up.

This story arc is a good spot for new readers to be introduced to her. The title had a new creative team that gave her a new costume, while recapping her origin story in the first issue.

5) Generation Why

Ms. Marvel with Thomas Edison (Image via Marvel Comics)

Collected in the second trade paperback of the series, Generation Why is a good read if you haven't had any exposure to Inhumans yet. Kamala gets to meet the teleporting dog, Lockjaw, and gets an understanding of the Inhumans. Kamala also gets to meet the most popular mutant in Marvel: Wolverine. When she manages to stop fangirling, he teaches her about her healing factor.

These are all fantastic stories to check out if you're interested in the source material before the Disney+ series aires. Some of the stories may find their way onto the small screen, and we may even get to see a reintroduction to the Inhumans. This would be Marvel's chance to reboot them and make them MCU canon.

Ms. Marvel premieres June 8, 2022, on Disney+.

Edited by R. Elahi