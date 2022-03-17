Who is Iman Vellani? All about the actor who plays teenage superhero Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel, played by Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani, is about to join the remarkable league of female Marvel superheroes.

The story revolves around Kamala Khan, a conventional teenager from Jersey City who writes fan fiction about her hero, Captain Marvel, and ends up with unexpected superpowers.

Marvel and Disney Plus released their first official trailer for the upcoming series on March 15, 2022, and fans are ecstatic. The six-episode teen superhero series will premiere on Disney Plus on June 8, 2022.

Here's everything that needs to be known about the woman playing Ms. Marvel.

More about Iman Vellani as she joins the MCU as Ms. Marvel

Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani has landed a once-in-a-lifetime role at the tender age of 19. Iman's casting was announced way back in 2020.

Iman is from the province of Ontario, Canada. She attended Unionville High School in Ontario before landing the part of Ms. Marvel.

In her first acting role in this Disney+ series, Iman will make her TV debut when Ms. Marvel premieres on June 8, 2022. In the next Marvel film, The Marvels, she will reprise her role alongside Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel.

As Marvel's first Muslim hero, Iman is breaking ground. Iman was born to Pakistani Muslim parents, just like her character. Referring to her casting, she told Variety:

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important]. I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

At the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, she was chosen as a new member of the TIFF Next Wave Committee. This committee is made up of 12 kids ranging in age from 15 to 18 who were chosen by a group of young cinema fans. This proves how Iman Vellani is emerging to become a rising talent in Hollywood.

More about the upcoming Ms. Marvel movie

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha star in the superhero series alongside Iman Vellani.

According to Marvel, the episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K Ali. Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson are the series' co-executive producers, while Bisha K Ali is the series' head writer.

Ms. Marvel, with a total of six episodes, will launch on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi