When will Turning Red air on Disney+? Release date, timings, and more

Turning Red, Walt Disney and Pixar Studios' latest animated coming-of-age tale, directed by Domee Shi, is a story that carries a message for children and adults alike.

The movie follows Mei on her journey to stay true to herself, understand her emotions, and navigate and strategize her own freedom while under the watchful eye of her loving but overbearing mother.

The movie wraps themes of adolescence with supernatural surprises, leaving viewers feeling warm. It is a deep dive into the world of emotions.

Watch the trailer of Turning Red here

The official trailer for the film was released in November 2021.

Set in Toronto, Canada, in around 2002 and 2003, the film features 2000s fashion, Tamagotchis, and boy-band craze. So here is hoping that the film will also feature some epic soundtracks from the early 2000s tunes.

The film centers around the dorky, confident 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian Meilin Lee, who is torn between staying as her mother's dutiful daughter and embracing the reckless call of adolescence. However, one morning, after having a nightmare, Mei discovers that she has turned into a giant red panda.

She realizes that every time she is stressed, she turns into a red panda because apparently her ancestors have a shared history with the species.

Release date and where to watch the movie?

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has announced that the movie will be released on March 11, 2022. The trailer has already been out for a long time.

After nearly two years of streaming premieres due to the pandemic, Disney had announced that Turning Red will have a theatrical release, exciting fans with the news.

However, in early January, the studio took back the decision stating that it will only be available to stream from home on the Disney+ streaming service. It is likely to be part of Disney's exclusive Premier Access service, which costs an additional $29.99 on top of the standard monthly subscription charge.

In all countries where Disney Plus does not provide services, the movie will be released in cinemas.

Catch the film on March 11, 2022 on Disney Plus or at the nearest theaters.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul