Where is Groot from in the comics? Origin explored amid 'I am Groot' Disney Plus series announcement

I am Groot is a new series releasing on August 10, 2022 on Disney+ and will follow the adventures of Baby Groot in a number of shorts. The series is supposed to be a solo Groot series and is a spinoff of Guardians of the Galaxy. While in the main MCU timeline Groot is shown to be a teenager, this series will supposedly take place in the past.

I am Groot will mark the sixth live-action appearance of Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the iconic tree-like character voiced by Vin Diesel has received a lot of praise, we have never explored his backstory from the comics. All we know is that he ends up with Rocket at some point. But where does he come from? And what is his actual story? Let's find that out.

Exploring the origins of Groot amidst I am Groot series announcement

Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we first saw Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy alongside Rocket. Over there, it was hinted that both the characters have had quite the friendship, but only Rocket's past has been hinted at over there. With I am Groot, it doesn't seem like we will be getting that either.

According to Fandom, Groot is a flora colossus from Planet X, the capital branch of worlds. Groot has a real compassion for otherworldly beings that saplings on his planet called "Maintenance Mammals". The saplings on Planet X would treat them with real prejudice and didn't like Groot standing up for them.

Once, when a sapling was harassing a "Maintenance Mammal" and a kidnapped human, Groot stepped in to defend them. Groot would accidentally kill the sapling during the fight and be banished from his planet. Knowing only how to say "I am Groot," he would decide to explore other galaxies.

Groot in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

During the Annihilation Conquest storyline, Groot would find himself imprisoned by the Kree. This is where he would meet Rocket Raccoon and form a bond with him. He would be assigned to an ops mission that would be led by Starlord and their mission would be to assault Hala and defeat the Phalanx.

During the fight with the Phalanx, Groot would have himself to be mostly destroyed, but a little twig of him survived. Rocket would take that twig and take care of it, until Groot would regrow completely. This would lead to the formation of Guardians of the Galaxy.

This origin hasn't been mentioned yet, but similar events have taken place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like Groot's body being destroyed and him taking a twig of him and growing it up, which lead to the creation of Baby Groot.

Groot fighting alongside Guardians of the Galaxy (Image via Marvel Comics)

With I am Groot, we are not really sure that this storyline will be explored considering that it's going to be a series for children. The series will just focus on Baby Groot's childish exploits and how he goes about causing trouble, and it does all sound very exciting.

However, you can check out Groot once more when he will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder as well. After that, we will see Groot again in Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

I am Groot premieres on August 10, 2022 exclusively on Disney+.

