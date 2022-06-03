Who is Moondragon? Daniela Melchior's rumored character in MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped its shooting a while ago, and it's now been revealed that Daniela Melchior of The Suicide Squad is also foraying into the filmic landscape of the movie by joining the cast list. Melchior will play a minor role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, according to director James Gunn. The details of her character are still unknown.

It's not surprising that Daniela Melchior will feature in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Knowing James Gunn, one can tell by watching his films that he enjoys recasting actors with whom he has previously worked. While the specifics of Melchior's character are unknown, many believe she is playing Moondragon. So, let's find out what all the Moondragon-related hype is about.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rumoured to feature Daniela Melchior as Moondragon

Phil Jimenez @Philjimeneznyc More to come soon! I see @Marvel ’s released more of my #LGBTQ variant covers for June. Here’s the original art for #Moondragon , who may or may not have been influenced just a touch by my wonderful time with the @bouletbrothers More to come soon! I see @Marvel’s released more of my #LGBTQ variant covers for June. Here’s the original art for #Moondragon, who may or may not have been influenced just a touch by my wonderful time with the @bouletbrothers. 😃 More to come soon! https://t.co/EkpcKX9QiF

Story continues below ad

With James Gunn's confirmation that Melchior will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, people have already begun to speculate on who she might be in the film. It looks like the most popular theory is that of Melchior appearing as Moondragon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Moondragon's real name is Heather Douglas and was created by Bill Everett, Mike Friedrich and George Tuska. She first appears in Iron Man #54 and has since appeared in a number of Marvel's cosmic adventures. In the comics, she has a significant link to Drax the Destroyer and Thanos, and she has played a crucial role in several major comic arcs.

Heather Douglas is the daughter of Arthur Douglas, whose corpse is reanimated and transformed into Drax the Destroyer, but that's another story for another time. While driving through the desert, she and her family stumbles upon Thanos' spaceship landing in the field. With the Mad Titan not wanting any witnesses, he blows up the car killing Heather's parents.

Story continues below ad

GOTG Updates @guardiansupdate Daniela Melchior will reportedly have a small role in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’.



(Source: Deadline) Daniela Melchior will reportedly have a small role in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’.(Source: Deadline) https://t.co/DUbFK3tLMi

Heather is then found by Mentor, Thanos' father, who takes her to Titan and trains her in the culture of his world. Being trained by Titanian Shao-Lorn monks, she is able to access her untapped potential there by gaining psychic and physical powers.

She would then come under the influence of an entity called the Dragon of the Moon, and would take up the title of Moondragon. Unfortunately, Thanos would then attack Titan and cause Moondragon to flee to Earth. On Earth, she would have quite the time as she would manipulate the Avengers and many heroes into battling each other so she could study the techniques on how to kill Thanos.

Story continues below ad

In the comics, she even became a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy and fought alongside them. This would help her get closer to the Mad Titan to get revenge.

Moondragon (Image via Marvel Comics)

Moondragon possesses telepathy and telekinesis-related powers, but she can also transform into a dragon when necessary. In that form she can travel faster than light and survive in outer space.

It would make sense for her to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as a potential story with Drax could be explored here. However, with Daniela Melchior having a small role in the film, we will need to see how everything will pan out.

The only way to figure out whether Daniela Melchior is playing Moondragon or not is to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters on May 5, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far