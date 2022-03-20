Top 5 weirdest characters in Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has some very iconic characters, but it also has some truly bizarre characters too. Although there are corporate millionaires who save the world, the thought of a youngster being bitten by a radioactive spider is not that unusual when compared to his peers.

They have talking animals that combat crime, a cheerful girl who can converse with squirrels, living planets, and beautiful, enormous trees. Marvel Comics' authors appear to have left no stone untouched.

Top 5 weirdest Marvel Comics characters of all time include Lockjaw, Ego, and more

5) Lockjaw

Lockjaw

Lockjaw is a strange Marvel Comics character that makes no sense in the grand scheme of things. The Inhumans were once humans who obtained supernatural abilities as a result of the Kree Terrigen Mists. Lockjaw, on the other hand, isn't a human: he's a huge teleporting bulldog.

Although he isn't an Inhuman, he was born on Attilan as a result of the Inhumans' experiments on canines. He became the royal family's pet, but he is also a protector, and has a tight bond with both Black Bolt and Crystal. He is considerably more than just another heroic pet, standing five feet tall and weighing over 1,240 pounds.

4) Groot

Groot is possibly the most well-known and well-liked out of all the strange characters. Groot, a Guardians of the Galaxy member and Rocket Raccoon's best friend, is essentially a huge tree. In Guardians of the Galaxy, fans fell in love with him, only to have their hearts torn as he died rescuing his buddies.

What makes Groot even more strange is that he was able to sprout from a twig that Rocket had acquired. It wasn't the same Groot, though, he was a new Groot who had begun a new life. The fact that he can only say "I am Groot" adds to his weird charm, and he is unquestionably one of Marvel's strangest creatures.

3) Ego

When it was announced that James Gunn would be adding Ego the Living Planet to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, several Marvel Comics fans wondered how he would pull it off. When the film was released, Gunn cast Kurt Russell as Ego, who appeared in a humanoid persona to persuade Peter Quill.

Having said that, Ego is one of the strangest characters ever conceived. Granted, the movie depicted the enormous Ego as a planet in the climactic battle, but in the comics, Ego is just that: a massive planet with a goatee, casually drifting through space.

2) Mojo

BAKOON @BAKKOOONN been like ten x men movies. they did dark phoenix twice. and nothing from mojo world besides shatterstar who dies ten minutes after his introduction. shameful. give me the big yellow screaming tv executive dimension mutant blob been like ten x men movies. they did dark phoenix twice. and nothing from mojo world besides shatterstar who dies ten minutes after his introduction. shameful. give me the big yellow screaming tv executive dimension mutant blob https://t.co/S8NYHoGK2v

Mojo is a peculiar character who hails from the planet Mojoworld, which exists in the Mojoverse universe. He has no spine and relies on robotic legs to move about. He is also a villain who enjoys making things difficult for the X-Men.

What renders this character so peculiar is that he is a mockery of television network executives. His subjects are hooked to the gladiator-fighting exhibitions he constructs, and he abducts heroes from the conventional MCU to participate in these shows against their own will – often without their knowledge.

1) Doop

Doop

A slew of strange characters have been members of the X-Men squad. None of them, however, can compete with the bizarre mutation known as Doop. He is a green floating monster that speaks his own strange language.

Doop was created as a result of Cold War military testing. He moved on to work as a cameraman for X-Statix as they attempted to gain notoriety. When his brain burst into the pages of X-Statix, he was fortunate to have a backup brain in his buttocks. That's just how bizarre Doop is.

