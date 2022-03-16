Ms. Marvel vs Captain Marvel: Origins, superpowers, and more explored ahead of Disney+ show

Marvel Studios just released Ms. Marvel's trailer and fans of the character can’t keep calm. Ms. Marvel is the newest and most talked-about superhero in the Marvel cinematic universe.

While Kamala Khan is a unique superhero with a uniquely different backstory, she shares a similar title with an already established big hitter of the avengers – Captain Marvel.

While the two may share a similar name, their identities, backstories, and superpowers are entirely different. In this article, we will take a look at both the superheroes and explore their origin stories and their abilities.

Kamala Khan admires Captain Marvel and chose the title of Ms. Marvel to honor her hero

Origin Story

Carol Danvers is Captain Marvel of the MCU. She was a pilot with the United States Air Force who accidentally gained cosmic power after being exposed to the energy of space stone in the tesseract.

She was later captured by the Kree and is brainwashed of all her memories. A blood transfusion transforms her into a Kree hybrid warrior with immense strength.

While on earth, Danvers explores her past and recollects her memories on earth with the help of Nick Fury and her old friend Monica Rambeau. Captain Marvel later defeated the Kree invasion and saved the universe.

On the other hand, Ms. Marvel is the biggest fan of Captain Marvel. According to the comics, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teenager. She was Inhuman by birth and gained her super abilities after being exposed to terrigen mist.

Inhumans are not officially introduced in the MCU, and we can expect the studio to take creative liberties to showcase the origins of the New Jersey-based teenage superhero. In the trailer, Ms. Marvel can be seen wearing an amulet that might grant her the superpowers.

Superpowers

Captain Marvel boasts a variety of superhuman abilities. She is a trained pilot and is adept in hand-to-hand combat and the use of firearms. The exposure to space stone granted her the ability to absorb, dispense or manipulate cosmic energy. She can fly at light speed.

The Kree-Human transformation provides her with superhuman strength, durability, reflexes, and regenerative healing. Her coolest powers come in the form of energy projectiles that she can blast through her hands.

While her name is similar to her idol, Ms. Marvel possesses entirely different powers. As per comic book sources, Ms. Marvel is a polymorph who can expand or morph her entire body. She can elongate her arms, legs, torso, or legs as long as she can. Other than this, she can adjust her stature, long or short.

In a recent trailer, Kamala Khan can manipulate objects with her newfound powers. While she retains the polymorphic powers, we can witness her creating an energy signature that can solidify her wish.

Ms. Marvel is set to release on Disney plus on June 8, 2022. The cast includes Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Fawad Khan as Hasan, Aramis Knight as Red Dagger, and Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli.

Edited by Srijan Sen