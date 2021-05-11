Batista lands role in upcoming "Knives Out 2" movie

Batista may be retired from professional wrestling, but his career in Hollywood is getting bigger with each film featuring him.

Earlier this afternoon, Deadline Hollywood reported that Batista (real name Dave Bautista) has joined the cast for the upcoming "Knives Out" sequel. The highly-anticipated movie will be filmed this summer in Greece for the Netflix streaming service.

The original Knives Out film from 2019 was directed by Rian Johnson and featured a star-studded cast. Actors involved included Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, and many more. It has been confirmed that Craig will reprise the role of Benoit Blanc for the upcoming sequel.

The following is a plot synopsis of the first "Knives Out" from IMDb:

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan's untimely death.

Booyah!!! 🔥🙌🏽🔥 #DreamChaser https://t.co/FxfDU515qR — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 10, 2021

Batista's star continues to shine bright in Hollywood

Batista's breakout role in Hollywood came in 2013 when he portrayed the role of Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy".

Since then, Batista has reprised the role of Drax in several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he intends to leave the role after "Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3", set to come out in May 2023.

It's a real shame to see Batista walk away from the role that made him an A-Lister in Hollywood. But, just like his WWE career, all good things must come to an end.

And there’s no Drax for me without you brother! #EndOfAJourney 🙏🏼 I love you dude! https://t.co/RVudW1Vuny — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 8, 2021

