"He couldn't believe what happened": Tyler Perry recalls first-hand account moments after Will Smith x Chris Rock Oscars slap

American actor Tyler Perry opened up about what happened after witnessing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The 52-year-old star discussed the terrible incident and its immediate aftermath during a wide-ranging conversation with Gayle King on June 13 as part of the Tribeca Film Festival's Directors Series in New York City.

Perry, who was at the Oscars to celebrate Sidney Poitier during the In Memoriam section, was seen interacting with Will Smith and Denzel Washington immediately following the infamous slap.

Scott Feinberg @ScottFeinberg During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. https://t.co/uDGVnWrSS2

“I was there close up, I left early to go and check on Chris because it was wrong in no uncertain terms. I made sure I said that to Will, and when we walked over to him, he was devastated. He couldn’t believe what happened.”

As per Deadline, Perry was shocked by Smith's response on stage. He said:

"And I'm looking at this man in his eyes, going, 'What are you doing? This is your night.' And to get all this way to winning an Oscar. It was one of the crowning moments of his career that he wanted so desperately."

However, the Gone Girl star added that Will Smith is reflecting on whatever happened on the Oscar night.

Luke Mayo @LukeMayo33 Not enough credit given to Denzel and Tyler Perry for helping to calm down Will Smith last night after the slap. Not enough credit given to Denzel and Tyler Perry for helping to calm down Will Smith last night after the slap. https://t.co/mI7JPXKfHI

Perry quoted Smith's best-selling memoir, Will, in which the Oscar winner described a time when he was eight years old and unable to defend his mother, Variety reports.

“I know that feeling, I’m getting chills thinking about it. I know that feeling of being a man and thinking about the little boy. If that trauma is not dealt with right away as you get older, it will show up in the most inappropriate, most horrible time.”

Tyler Perry was not comforting Will Smith after the infamous incident

When asked if he was taking Will Smith's stand by comforting him after the altercation, Perry clarified his stance and stated that it was "difficult" to be friends with both stars.

An old picture of Chris Rock and Will Smith. (Image via Getty Images/Lee Celano)

"There's a difference between comforting and deescalating, that's number one. And I left early to get to Chris to make sure he was okay. Being friends with both of them has been very difficult."

However, during the conversation, Perry maintained his diplomatic approach, empathizing with both Smith and Chris Rock while admitting that the Men in Black star was still in the wrong.

"And trust me, as painful as it was for all of us in the room, it was as painful for Chris, who was a pure champion for the way he handled it. But I want you to understand that something happened that was extremely painful for [Will] as well. That is no excuse. He was completely wrong for what he did. But something triggered him — that is so out of everything he is."

Liam 🇹🇨🤝🇨🇦 @Hezbolsonaro Just found out about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, did you guys hear about this?? Just found out about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, did you guys hear about this?? https://t.co/nTwgU8EYnZ

The infamous incident occurred at the 94th Academy Awards held in March, where Chris Rock made fun of Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. The 50-year-old star had previously opened up about battling alopecia.

He joked:

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

Smith then walked up to the stage and slapped Rock right across his face on the live telecast of the event. He was then seen yelling:

"Keep my wife's name out of your fu****g mouth!"

Later in the evening, the King Richard star was named best actor, winning his first ever Oscar.

