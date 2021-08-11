Who did Pat Hitchcock play in Psycho? All about Alfred Hitchcock's daughter as she passes away at 93

Pat Hitchcock, daughter of legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, has passed away at 93. Her youngest daughter, Katie O’Connell-Fiala, confirmed the news of the actor's death.
On Monday, August 9, 2021, Hitchcock reportedly took her last breath at her residence in Thousand Oaks, California. She was the only child of Alfred Hitchcock and his wife Alma Reville, a film editor.
Pat played minor roles in her father’s films and is best known for her appearance in "Strangers on a Train." She also earned a small role in Hitchcock’s iconic thriller, "Psycho."
Pat Hitchcock played Caroline in "Psycho," who appeared near the beginning of the film. Caroline worked as a receptionist at Lowery Real Estate alongside the protagonist, Marion Crane.
In the film, Caroline was seen offering Marion tranquilizers when the latter complained about a headache. The character was close to her mother and married to a man named Teddy.
Who was Pat Hitchcock?
Pat Hitchcock was born as Patricia in London on July 7, 1928. She moved to Los Angeles with her parents in 1939. She graduated from Marymount High School in 1947 and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.
She discovered her passion for acting as a child and began her journey with stage shows in the early 1940s. She went on to appear in prominent Broadway productions like Solitaire and Violet.
Pat Hitchcock’s career in movies began with her father’s 1950 film "Stage Fright." She played acting student Chubby Bannister. Her most memorable role was as Barbara Morton in "Strangers on a Train." The character was a witness of Bruno’s attempt at strangling a woman at a party.
She also appeared in nearly 10 episodes of the American anthology series Alfred Hitchcock Presents. Pat Hitchcock also worked as an executive producer of the documentary "The Man on Lincoln’s Nose," based on the life of Robert F. Boyle.
She even wrote the book Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man to commemorate her mother’s contribution to Alfred Hitchcock’s historic career. In an old interview with the Post, Pat Hitchcock also shared that she was very close to her father:
“I was very close to my father. He used to take me out every Saturday, shopping and to lunch. On Sundays, he took me to church regularly, until I could drive. Then I’d drive him to church regularly.”
Following the news of Pat Hitchcock’s demise, several social media users took to Twitter to pour in tributes for the late actress:
Pat Hitchcock married entrepreneur Joseph O’Connell Jr. in 1952. She later retired from acting to focus on family. She is survived by daughters Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O’Connell-Fiala.
