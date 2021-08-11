Who did Pat Hitchcock play in Psycho? All about Alfred Hitchcock's daughter as she passes away at 93

Pat Hitchcock, daughter of legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, has passed away at 93. Her youngest daughter, Katie O’Connell-Fiala, confirmed the news of the actor's death.

On Monday, August 9, 2021, Hitchcock reportedly took her last breath at her residence in Thousand Oaks, California. She was the only child of Alfred Hitchcock and his wife Alma Reville, a film editor.

Pat played minor roles in her father’s films and is best known for her appearance in "Strangers on a Train." She also earned a small role in Hitchcock’s iconic thriller, "Psycho."

Pat Hitchcock played Caroline in "Psycho," who appeared near the beginning of the film. Caroline worked as a receptionist at Lowery Real Estate alongside the protagonist, Marion Crane.

In the film, Caroline was seen offering Marion tranquilizers when the latter complained about a headache. The character was close to her mother and married to a man named Teddy.

Who was Pat Hitchcock?

Pat Hitchcock passes away at 93 (image via Getty Images)

Pat Hitchcock was born as Patricia in London on July 7, 1928. She moved to Los Angeles with her parents in 1939. She graduated from Marymount High School in 1947 and attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

She discovered her passion for acting as a child and began her journey with stage shows in the early 1940s. She went on to appear in prominent Broadway productions like Solitaire and Violet.

Pat Hitchcock’s career in movies began with her father’s 1950 film "Stage Fright." She played acting student Chubby Bannister. Her most memorable role was as Barbara Morton in "Strangers on a Train." The character was a witness of Bruno’s attempt at strangling a woman at a party.

She also appeared in nearly 10 episodes of the American anthology series Alfred Hitchcock Presents. Pat Hitchcock also worked as an executive producer of the documentary "The Man on Lincoln’s Nose," based on the life of Robert F. Boyle.

She even wrote the book Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man to commemorate her mother’s contribution to Alfred Hitchcock’s historic career. In an old interview with the Post, Pat Hitchcock also shared that she was very close to her father:

“I was very close to my father. He used to take me out every Saturday, shopping and to lunch. On Sundays, he took me to church regularly, until I could drive. Then I’d drive him to church regularly.”

Following the news of Pat Hitchcock’s demise, several social media users took to Twitter to pour in tributes for the late actress:

Rest in Peace Pat Hitchcock pic.twitter.com/PXKt3ljBS5 — Echo Cero (@ZeroAyres) August 11, 2021

Rest Well Pat Hitchcock. We have Barabra, Bannister, and Caroline to see you shine, and we have your stories about your father and mother to hold onto as film fans who love and adored the journey our family embarked on. #RIP #PatHitchcock pic.twitter.com/sNaGc0z0Vt — Yesteryear Ballyhoo Revue (@BallyhooRevue) August 11, 2021

So sad to hear the passing of Pat Hitchcock. I enjoyed her in Strangers on a Train. She did incredible work keeping her father's legacy preserved. pic.twitter.com/j0GunuAtkJ — 🏝🍍Paula Rachel 🍍🏝 (@cozychica) August 11, 2021

Pat Hitchcock left us yesterday at the age of 93. I always look forward to rewatching her brief but indelible performances in STRANGERS ON A TRAIN (1951) and PSYCHO (1960). pic.twitter.com/oUZHEd9wuX — Mark Pruett (@chubopchubop) August 11, 2021

Sad to hear that Pat Hitchcock just passed away, an extraordinary talent.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Qo4wKbnCiS — Ben Rolph - TheDCTVshow (@TheDCTVshow) August 11, 2021

RIP Pat Hitchcock pic.twitter.com/HjppSrSiSN — The Movie Waffler (@themoviewaffler) August 11, 2021

Rest in peace, Pat Hitchcock. The Master's daughter appeared in many of his films and television shows, and it was always a delight whenever she popped up. She was 93. pic.twitter.com/4uZL3WN5nk — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) August 11, 2021

Sad to read of the death of Pat Hitchcock - she made such a memorable impression in STRANGERS ON A TRAIN (1951). Here she is with her parents, Alfred Hitchcock and Alma Reville. Photos preserved by @BFI National Archive pic.twitter.com/Us4XEgXsgY — Robin Baker (@robinalexbaker) August 11, 2021

Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, and a good actress in her own right, has died at the age of 93. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ekytznp218 — James L Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) August 11, 2021

Another farewell this week to Pat Hitchcock who has passed away at the age of 93.



Most remembered for her roles in her father’s films STRANGERS ON A TRAIN (‘51) and PSYCHO (‘60), she got one of the best and most suspenseful Hitch closeups in the former. pic.twitter.com/iCPoIgNhcC — Meredith Riggs (@MeredithRiggs39) August 11, 2021

RIP to the lovely Pat Hitchcock❤️ pic.twitter.com/iJxA3XIO2g — 𝔈𝔪𝔦𝔩𝔶🦇 (@vincentprices_) August 11, 2021

RIP Pat Hitchcock, daughter of Alfred, tremendous actress in her own right. It was a privilege to meet her and talk to her 20 years ago when she attended the Reno Film Festival. I will never forget the wonderful conversation we had! pic.twitter.com/6n44M3LqJ9 — Brian Rowe 🏳️‍🌈🍿🎃 (@mrbrianrowe) August 11, 2021

“HE WAS FLIRTING WITH YOU” - REST IN PEACE, PAT HITCHCOCK pic.twitter.com/csTur4Smsp — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) August 11, 2021

So sad to hear that the news that Pat Hitchcock has passed away. To me she was always the highlight of every film she was in, and her Alfred Hitchcock Presents episode "Into Thin Air" is one of my absolute favorites. She just seemed like such an incredibly sweet person. pic.twitter.com/MCb4hQAhiz — Kate Gabrielle (@kategabrielle) August 11, 2021

Pat Hitchcock married entrepreneur Joseph O’Connell Jr. in 1952. She later retired from acting to focus on family. She is survived by daughters Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba, and Katie O’Connell-Fiala.

Also Read: Lisa Banes dies at 65: Tributes pour in as 'Gone Girl' actress passes away after a tragic hit-and-run accident

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen