How did The Umbrella Academy Netflix series change from comics? (difference explored)

The Umbrella Academy is a renowned Netflix series based on a popular comic book franchise of the same name. The comic series is written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba. To date, the series has received multiple awards, including Emmy nominations.

Like other comic-to-screen adaptations, The Umbrella Academy stayed pretty true to its source material. And yet, creators have also made several changes regarding the storyline and characters.

Of course, fans familiar with comic books might have recognized the changes. But those who are getting confused while spotting the differences should stay calm and read the article as we have discussed several significant changes made to the show.

Note: If you haven't watched the show yet, beware of the spoilers ahead.

How The Umbrella Academy comic book differs from its live adaptation

1) The accidental nuclear blast

Klaus & Vanya (Image via Netflix)

The comic book saw two time-traveling assassins named Hazel and Cha Cha kidnap Klaus and steal the nuclear missiles that Hargreeves had received from JFK in the 60s. Later, after killing the abductors, Klaus tried to deactivate the missiles with the help of a ghost, but couldn't do it properly. Hence, it ended up destroying the world.

However, the live-adaptation has changed the storyline by showing Vanya destroying the Hargreeves Federal building. So, JFK declared war on Russia, and it caused nuclear doomsday. On the other hand, Hazel and Cha-Cha were very much live in the comics, and they didn't die at the hands of Klaus.

2) Klaus's time travel to the 60s is way different

Klaus (Image via Netflix)

On the TV show, we saw Klaus time-travel to Vietnam during the 1968 war, and there he got romantically involved with David, a fellow soldier. Interestingly, losing his partner during the war made Klaus who he is now on the TV show.

It's the same reason why Klaus never takes an interest in family quarrels because deep down, he hates conflicts and wars. This is entirely different from the one mentioned in the comic books.

The Umbrella Academy book saw Klaus, Luther, and Diego jump back in time using a deceased time-traveler's body. However, they missed their destination and landed in the middle of the Vietnam War. It also showed Klaus having a baby and opening a bar.

3) Allison's powers are quite different

Allison (Image via Netflix)

Allison can bend an entire reality in The Umbrella Academy comic book with her words. For instance, if she has to prove her point to be correct, even if it's not, then the reality will adjust according to her words. However, the TV show limits her powers to manipulating the emotions and behavior of others.

She can alter others' minds by saying, "I heard a rumor." For instance, if she says to someone, "I heard a rumor that you stopped breathing," that person will stop breathing in real life.

Interestingly, Allison used that same power to make Vanya forget her powers. If she used that same power in the comic books, Vanya wouldn't only forget about her powers, but she would acually lose them as well.

4) The origin of Luther's ape body is different

Luther (Image via Dark Horse and Netflix)

On the TV show, Luther got an insanely buffed body after his father injected ape DNA into his body. This made Luther incredibly strong, while also making his upper body similar to that of a gorilla. Of course, this change made Luther's life difficult, as he couldn't find anyone who could accept him with the Gorilla body.

In The Umbrella Academy comics, however, it wasn't Hargreeves who changed Luther's physicality. In fact, Luther himself merged with a Martian Gorilla, which granted him the traits and powers of the animal.

5) Diego's one eye and relationship with Vanya

Diego (Image via Dark Horse and Netflix)

In The Umbrella Academy comic book, Diego has only one eye, but on the TV show, Diego has a scarred face with none of his eyes missing. Unfortunately, it hasn't yet been revealed how the character lost his right eye in the comics, but he does wear an eye patch to cover the damaged eye.

Diego's vision isn't the only thing different on TV shows. Apparently, in the comics, Diego has a soft spot for Vanya; however, he keeps it a secret from the other siblings, so things don't get complicated. Interestingly, on the TV show, we've seen that kind of relationship between Luther and Allison.

