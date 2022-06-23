The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 7: Is it the end of Kugelblitz or just the beginning of its wrath?

As The Umbrella Academy Season 3 nears its conclusion, viewers finally get to see some wholesome, family bonding time in the seventh episode as the superheroes momentarily succeed in an attempt to contain the Kugelblitz.

The show revolves around the dysfunctional Hargreeves family that has merely expanded this season in the same limited space and timeline. Thus, while the season might seem a bit slow this time around, the increasing intrigue is only indicative of an explosive finale.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was released on June 22, 2022 and has been sending shockwaves through its viewers much like the Kugelblitz.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Episode 7: Reginald might not be the father of the year but he does seem to have big plans for his children

catherine 🍂 @sakurrawon

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

I LOVE KLAUS IN THIS SCENE HELPING HIS OLD MAN umbrella academy season 3 spoilersI LOVE KLAUS IN THIS SCENEHELPING HIS OLD MAN umbrella academy season 3 spoilers---------I LOVE KLAUS IN THIS SCENE 😭💗 HELPING HIS OLD MAN 😭 https://t.co/h6TQUIqzvr

After being manipulated and tormented by his father, Klaus continues to seek his approval, only for him to further experiment upon Klaus. He continues to kill him again and again to refine his skills of immortality. As Klaus manages to nail down his skill, Reginald announces that he is ready.

The two head over to the familiar mausoleum where Reginald encourages Klaus to face his past and reclaim what he had lost. As the spirits begin to surround Klaus, he manages to dissipate them.

One can't help but wonder what other devilish plans Reginald has for Klaus and the other children. He's clearly hiding something, and if there's one thing that has become clear about Reginald so far, it's that he can't be trusted.

A moment of respite and celebration for the members of the Academy in The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The group assembled in a last-ditch effort to contain the Kugelblitz, with Viktor, Lila, Sloane, Christopher, and Ben surrounding the ball of energy in the cellar. Viktor conjures a forcefield and Sloane condenses the field using her gravity powers. Their plan worked and they managed to close down the orb within Christopher.

With Kugelblitz contained, the siblings, believing they have saved the world, have a cause for celebration. They dance around to Another One Bites the Dust by Queen and Luther ends up proposing to Sloane. More good news follows with Lila announcing that she's pregnant and wants to start a family with Diego.

However, their joy doesn't last for long as Christopher explodes and an immense shockwave kills Fei. With three more episodes left in the season, it couldn't possibly have been a happy ending for the siblings at the Academy. The Kugelblitz grows bigger and bigger and consumes the whole Academy and the siblings are forced to run for their lives.

The seventh episode of Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy sees the Umbrella siblings falling apart before momentarily coming together in fleeting moments of joy and wholesomeness. The motif of family and sibling bond shines in this episode and along with shocks, twists, and apocalyptic destruction, viewers also get to see a varied range of emotions.

Stay tuned as Season 3 progresses towards the end, with some feel-good energy sprinkled into the mix. The next episode will reveal the fate of the siblings post the apocalyptic explosion of Christopher.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 was released on June 22, 2022 and is now available to watch on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far