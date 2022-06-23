The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 1: What happened when the Umbrella siblings met the Sparrows?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 finally arrived this Wednesday, June 22, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Created by Steve Blackman, the sci-fi superhero series that delves into time travel has become a fan-favorite over the last few years because of its well-crafted characters and fascinating storylines.

The first and second seasons were quite successful, and the response to the third season has been nothing short of electric. Viewers all around the world have expressed their appreciation for the new episodes, and even critics have given their stamp of approval. The official synopsis for the third season reads:

"Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

Episode 1 of Season 3, titled Meet The Family, was written by Steve Blackman and Michelle Lovretta, and directed by Jeremy Webb. Without further delay, let's dive in and find out what happened in the very first episode of The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Recap of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 1, Meet The Family

Exploring the first meeting between the Umbrella gang and the Sparrows

Episode 1 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 begins with the story of how sixteen women all over the world gave birth to unusual children without being pregnant on October 1, 1989. It feels like a repeat of the origin story of the Umbrella Academy, however this time it's the Sparrow Academy.

The audience will witness how Sir Reginald Hargreeves fostered seven of them and created the Sparrow Academy. Thereafter, the episode picks up right from where Season 2 ended, with the Umbrella siblings finding out about the Sparrow Academy and meeting the Sparrow siblings for the first time.

The seven Sparrows include Marcus, Ben, Fei, Jayme, Sloane, Alphonso and Christopher. Viewers were expecting a battle between the two groups ever since their first meeting, but instead they are treated to an epic dance-off between the two academies on Footloose.

Later on, it is disclosed that the dance-off was actually a pictorial vision of Diego, created by one of the Sparrow siblings, Jayme. The two academies finally erupt into a real battle, but the Sparrows have the upper hand unfortunately. The Umbrella siblings run away from there for the time being.

Although the Sparrows win the first battle, it ends with Vanya knocking the Sparrows down with a whomp of energy. Thereafter, the Umbrella siblings are seen laying low in Hotel Obsidian, which was Klaus’ old habituate.

What happened to Marcus?

Later on, Vanya is seen sneaking out to meet Marcus and make a deal with him in confidence. Vanya promises that she will not attack the Sparrow Academy and spare them the destruction if he gives her the time-traveling briefcase. Marcus happily agrees to the deal.

However, when Marcus enters the basement to find the lost briefcase, he discovers an angry, red swirling energy vortex of damnation. When Marcus touches the energy ball, it creates a mortal shockwave that vaporizes Marcus and a pug belonging to Hotel Obsidian’s owner. Marcus' remains then get sucked into the black hole.

It seems like the beginning of an apocalyptic chaos, and The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will hopefully answer the questions we have over the next few episodes.

Don't forget to watch Episode 1 of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 which is currently streaming on Netflix.

