The Umbrella Academy Season 3 cast list: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and others star in Netflix series

The third season of Netflix's acclaimed superhero series, The Umbrella Academy, will premiere on the platform on June 22, 2022. The story is on a knife edge and fans have been waiting with bated breath for a while now.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 will retain its original cast including Tom Hopper, Elliot Page, and many others. Here we take a closer look at the actors set to return on-screen for the third season of this much acclaimed show.

The Umbrella Academy cast: Page, Hopper and Castañeda return as the Hargreeves siblings

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Elliot Page plays the lead role of Viktor Hargreeves in the show. As an actor, Page is known for his debut role in Eric Till's television flick, Pit Pony. He has also featured in the Canadian sitcom Trailer Park Boys, and the sci-fi show ReGenesis. Apart from this, he has starred in a number of films like The Tracey Fragments, Inception, Whip It, Hard Candy, and many more.

Over the years, Page has won numerous awards and nominations for his performances, including a Satellite Award, two BAFTAs, three Teen Choice Awards, and many more.

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

Tom Hopper plays the role of Luther Hargreeves in the show. Hopper is best known for his roles in Merlin, Black Sails, and the iconic fantasy drama, Game of Thrones. He has also been a part of a number of films over the years, including Paul Tanter's Kill Ratio, I Feel Pretty, SAS: Red Notice, and many more. Hopper is slated to play a pivotal role in Netflix's upcoming flick, Love in the Villa.

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

David Castañeda essays the role of Diego Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. Castañeda has played several minor roles over the years in numerous films and television shows, including End of Watch, Standing Up, Falling Down, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and many more. Previously, he also played an important role in Ben Hernandez Bray's superhero flick, El Chicano.

Javon Walton as Stan

Euphoria star Javon Walton will be seen as a major character in the upcoming season of The Umbrella Academy. He is set to essay the role of Stan, but apart from that, not much is known at this point. He received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the role of Ashtray in HBO's acclaimed teen drama Euphoria. He has also played a pivotal role in the sci-fi drama, Utopia.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars several other notable actors including:

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

The Umbrella Academy season 3: What we know so far

Netflix dropped the official trailer for the third season of the series on May 19, 2022. It offers a glimpse into the numerous exciting events set to unfold this season. The first two seasons received mostly positive reviews from critics, and so the expectations for the third instalment are naturally high. The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

''Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets — and a looming threat to humanity.''

Don't miss The Umbrella Academy season 3 on Netflix on June 22, 2022.

