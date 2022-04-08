5 best fantasy TV shows on Netflix

Sometimes all we want to do is get away from reality for a moment, and what better way to do so than by immersing oneself in a beautiful, dark, and complicated fantasy Netflix series? We have tight guidelines for our selection of the best fantasy series on Netflix- no science fiction, horror, or superheroes.

However, the Netflix shows included below aren't entirely based on medieval settings, we've included modern magic, puppets, and other oddities as well. That is, after all, what fantasy is all about!

5 Netflix TV series quenching your fantasy thirst

5) Disenchantment

Matt Groening's animated satire of medieval fantasy stories, Disenchantment, is worth a look if you've already seen a lot of the shows on this list and are looking for something a little off-kilter but more accessible than, say, Gelfling.

The Netflix show follows the adventures of a central trio: a princess named Bean (Abbi Jacobson), who loves beer and is hesitant to take on the responsibilities of adulthood; an elf named Elfo (Nat Faxon), who clearly has a crush on Bean; and a feline-like demon named Luci (Eric Andre), who has been sent to keep an eye on Bean.

The program uses episodic adventures to create the tone early on, but by the conclusion of Season 1, it has fully embraced the serialized narrative, demonstrating its true potential as an entertaining and funny Netflix series that knows how to poke fun at, but still has fun inside, the fantasy genre.

4) Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth has a warm, folksy charm to it, with the central plot told from the perspective of 10-year-old Gus (Christian Convery), a "hybrid" child with deer-like ears and antlers. Gus is socially immature (to say the least) but rich in compassion, having been raised in seclusion for a decade by his father, Pubba (Will Forte), inside a deep forest because of the pandemic.

He's curious and headstrong, yet he's devoted to his father and the wonderful little cabin bubble in which they live. Regrettably, he is woefully unprepared for the realities of the real world. Convery's entire portrayal has a natural wit to it that adds subtle dimensions to the various connections and alliances he forms with adults and kids after he's forced out of his bubble, without ever being irritated or cloying.

His relationship with Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), a loner/survivor who reluctantly saves Gus' life and ends up shepherding him to Colorado, is a masterful transition from mutual aggravation to an earned intimacy that becomes one of the series' most essential emotional arcs.

3) The Witcher

The Witcher on Netflix will appeal to fans of high fantasy because it stresses an epic story and insightful character moments over the sensuality and spectacle that other shows appear to rely on (although it has some of that as well). The series is set in a fictional country known as the Continent, where horrible supernatural creatures coexist with humans, magicians, and other more recognizable entities seen in fantasy.

It is based on a series of novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski and a subsequent video game franchise. Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill, is a monster-hunter-for-hire known as a witcher whose greatest opponent may be the story itself.

However, the Netflix show blends a lot of fascinating world-building with an overarching tale featuring Geralt's destiny being intertwined with that of a young princess (Freya Allen's Ciri), with several quests to embark on and creatures to defeat.

2) Outlander

Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon's bestselling book series and tells the story of Claire Randall, a nurse from 1940s England who travels back in time to 1740s while on vacation in Scotland. She encounters a tall, dark, and attractive Highlander named James Fraser there as she fights for survival and a route home, and the rest is history.

Except that Outlander does a fantastic job of following the couple's journey through history, giving suspenseful, gripping, and yes, romantic storytelling along the way. The leads, whose chemistry will make you believe in love at first sight, elevate the series' absolutely great cast to new heights.

The Netflix show is a beautifully comfortable (and romantic) journey, full of battles, political intrigue, and stunning on every level. Outlander will transport you to its hazardous, fascinating world with those magical stones, and the hauntingly beautiful theme music by Bear McCreary.

1) The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance

It's unlike anything else on this list, and almost certainly unlike anything you've ever seen. The series is set on the planet Thra and follows three members of the elf-like Gelfling race (voiced by Taron Egerton, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Anya Taylor-Joy) as they embark on an epic quest to unite the various Gelfling clans against the reptilian Skeksis, who have damaged the planet's beating heart, causing a spread of sickness.

This one from Netflix isn't for casual fantasy lovers, but due to the tremendous artistry on display, it's still must-see TV.

Edited by Somava Das