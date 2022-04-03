What time will Outlander Season 6, Episode 5 air? Promo and more explored about Starz show

Outlander is a highly enthralling historical drama TV series gleaned from the ongoing novel series Outlander, written by Diana Gabaldon. It debuted on August 9, 2014, exclusively on Starz. Ronald D. Moore served as the developer of the series.

The series chronicles the story of Claire Randall, portrayed by Caitríona Balfe. She is a married woman and a former Second World War military nurse from Scotland who was transported back to 1743 from 1945.

Since the arrival of the series, it has been getting positive responses from both critics and the audience. It is currently in its sixth season, and viewers are eagerly waiting for Episode 5.

Know all about Outlander Season 6, Episode 5

Release date and time

Episode 5 of Season 6 of the fan-favorite show will release on April 3 (Sunday) at 9 pm (ET). If viewers have missed episodes 1, 2, and 3, they can watch them on the Starzplay add-on.

Episode 5 has been titled Give Me Liberty and is expected to be nearly 72 minutes long. This is entirely consistent with the previous time frame for the entire historical drama series.

Promo for fifth episode of Season 6 of the series

Take a closer look at the promo for Outlander Season 6, Episode 5 here:

The promo released by Starz on March 28 covers quite a lot of the intriguing drama that is about to hit the viewers and take them on another thrilling historic journey. This entails Brianna getting worried about what it looks like for Roger, who is spending a good amount of time with Amy.

The audience also gets several reminders of the upcoming war that's about to take place. Tensions and thrills are pretty high in Wilmington, and Jamie will need to deal with all of that. He will also have Lord John Grey right by his side to help him with the war.

Thus, it is safe to say that, by the looks of the promo, this latest episode of the series will be an arresting one.

Episode 5 of Season 6's synopsis has also been released along with the promo by Starz, which reads:

"Jamie is forced to toe the political line between loyalists and rebels despite knowing the outcome of the impending war. Meanwhile, Roger empathizes with a young widow on the Ridge and is forced to take a step back from helping her after it appears she feels more for him than friendship."

Don't forget to watch Outlander Season 6, Episode 5, arriving on Starz, this April 3 (Sunday), 2022.

