What is the ‘Outlander Challenge’ on TikTok? How to take part in the viral trend as Season 6 release date revealed  

It has been proven time and again that TikTok trends can bring incredible profits to products and franchises. Production houses are thus using this influence to create buzz around thier shows and movies.

Starz, the premium cable that distributes Outlander, recently collaborated with multiple influencers to introduce the internet to the "Outlander Challenge." The challenge was created to promote the 6th season of the period drama, which is releasing on March 6, 2022.

The challenge has since gone viral with the hashtag #outlanderchallenge receiving over 750 million views on the app.

Challengers transport themselve to early 1700s in this TikTok trend

While the challenge is incredibly versatile, it should contain elements from the show Outlander. In the show, protagonist Claire Randall, who is a World War II nurse, gets transported back in time to 1743. Following her transportation, she meets a rebel, Jamie Fraser, and falls in love. The show depicts their journey from that point on.

In their videos for trend, most creators followed the show's premise, showcasing a transition from modern-day to early 1700 while the show's theme song plays in the background.

In her video, Teresa Jack sits down on the sofa to watch the show before teleporting to medieval Scotland, finding herself a savior on a horse. The two ride away on the horse, and as they lean in to kiss, viewers are informed that Jack had been dreaming this whole time. The video ends with the message "Outlander returns, March 6, on Starz," displayed on the screen.

Her video has received over 12 million views and 16k likes on TikTok.

Another creator, Leticia Gomes, transformed herself into the main character, Claire with the power of makeup and costume. Her video has garnered over 250k views and 8k likes.

Little Lottie Cosplay created a dress seen in the Outlander season 6 promo to take part in the trend. Her video has gained over 5 million views and over 50k likes on TikTok.

Bethany Ciotola is seen lounging on a sofa and reading a book, before magically changing into a ruffled white gown. She then hides the book she was reading and goes to find James. Her video has been viewed over 380k times on the app.

Challenges on social media are a great way to connect fans with the shows. Last year, fans of Euphoria created the "Euphoria challenge," which inspired Donni Davy, the makeup head of Euphoria, to launch a brand with makeup products that deliver perfect Euphoria looks.

As for the "Outlander challenge," fans can create their own version of the trend and post it online and tag the show in their videos.

Edited by Gunjan