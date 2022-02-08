TikTok Custard toast: How to make, recipe, and all you need to know about the viral trend 

Social media platform TikTok has given rise to several trends including popular food recipes, the latest being custard toast. The custard toast hashtag has amassed over seven million views on the video sharing platform. Netizens are enjoying the ease of the breakfast recipe along with its dessert-like character.

TikTok’s custard toast can be compared to a cheesecake. Though the person behind the original recipe has not been revealed online, Moody Day’s recipe on the platform has gone viral.

Netizens are enjoying the food trend majorly because of the ease of making it. It does not take more than 20 minutes to make the custard toast. It is also a simple recipe with no complicated steps while making it. A few tweets regarding the same read,

🥰 life update: made custard toast for the first time and it was really delicious! life update: made custard toast for the first time and it was really delicious! 🥰😋

New breakfast trend alert! Custard toast (aka, yogurt toast), a delicious, protein forward sweet breakfast toast you might have seen on tiktok, is here to stay. Tiktok Yogurt Custard Toast · i am a food blog bit.ly/3govvSc New breakfast trend alert! Custard toast (aka, yogurt toast), a delicious, protein forward sweet breakfast toast you might have seen on tiktok, is here to stay. Tiktok Yogurt Custard Toast · i am a food blog bit.ly/3govvSc New breakfast trend alert! Custard toast (aka, yogurt toast), a delicious, protein forward sweet breakfast toast you might have seen on tiktok, is here to stay. https://t.co/js8zvIMsYo

LiLm0nKeYbIzNeSs @Uglexa Tiktoks custard toast. Basically an elevated French toast 9/10 Tiktoks custard toast. Basically an elevated French toast 9/10 https://t.co/dKTmtcauLE

How to make the popular TikTok custard toast?

To make custard toast, one requires the following ingredients.

Bread - Food bloggers recommend the fluffiest bread one can find. White milk bread and Asian shokupan bread are the most recommended. Brioche and challah bread are also ideal for making the recipe. Sourdough bread would not be recommended due to the airy character and because it is more of a savory toast.

Egg - One egg can be used to make the custard. Sweeteners like sugar, honey, and brown sugar can be added for the same. 2 teaspoons of sugar is often recommended. Although, one can play with the amount depending on their liking.

Yogurt - Plain or Greek yogurt is preferred for making the TikTok custard toast. No more than two tablespoons will be required in making the custard.

Toppings - One can use the fruit topping of their liking. The most common fruits used include sliced apples, berries, bananas, oranges, plums, and peaches.

To begin cooking, one must set their oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. An air fryer can also be used. Toaster ovens must be set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit to make the trending TikTok recipe. The bread must be put into the toaster for 10 to 12 minutes.

Following this, one must mix the yogurt, egg, and sweetener together. The custard is then placed on top of the bread along with the toppings.

The dish must then be put in the preheated oven. When the custard becomes slightly brown and the bread becomes golden, the toast should be taken out. One must keep an eye on their oven from 10 minutes onwards.

Other popular recipes that were trending on the platform included green goddess salad, salmon rice, Gigi Hadid’s vodka pasta, and air-fried pasta chips, among others.

