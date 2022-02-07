How did TikTok's 'Green Goddess Salad' go viral on social media?

TikTok's famous 'Green Goddess Salad' became a trending recipe late last year. The salad recipe was posted in September 2021, by Melissa Ben-Ishay, famously known as Baked by Melissa.

Her original video from September has received over 20 million views and 1.7 million likes on TikTok, but unlike many other recipes on the platform, Melissa's salad has sustained its popularity.

Reasons for the popularity of 'Green Goddess Salad'

The salad is a healthier version of a very-well-known dressing called 'Green Goddess Dressing,' which uses some high-calorie ingredients like heavy cream and sour cream. Melissa recreated a healthier and vegan version, exchanging the cream with blended walnuts and cashew nuts. The nuts provide the recipe with creaminess.

Simply put, the salad is famous because of how simple, yet good it is. The Green Goddess Salad is high in essential nutrients, while it cuts down on ingredients that fitness enthusiasts avoid. Additionally, it's also loved because it caters well to the taste buds, unlike many other salads.

Her recipe included finely chopped cabbage, cucumbers, green onions, and chives, dressed in a paste of garlic, shallots, nutritional yeast, herbs, nuts, and olive oil.

The reason for the popularity of the 'green goddess salad' is its rich taste.

The recipe for the salad requires:

2 cups green cabbage 1/2 cup diced cucumber 1/4 cup scallions 1 cup basil leaves 1 cup spinach leaves 2 cloves garlic 1/4 cup cashews and walnuts salt to taste 2 tablespoons of rice vinegar 1 small shallot 2 tablespoons of lemon juice 1/4 cup of olive oil

The recipe is fairly simple: Wash and clean the raw produce. Then finely chop cabbage, cucumber and the scallions, and set them aside. Now blend the spinach, basil, garlic, shallot, cashews, walnuts, olive oil, and salt together, to make a smooth paste. Add a dash of lemon juice and rice vinegar, and keep adding until a foamy texture is achieved. Add the dressing to the chopped greens, mix well and serve with a side of chips or bread.

Nutritionists and dieticians have also approved the salad. Amy Gorin, a registered dietitian nutritionist, shared her opinion on the TikTok recipe and said:

"I love that it's loaded with fibre-rich veggies and that the dressing contains olive oil and nuts — both of which boast heart-healthy fats. Also, the addition of nutritional yeast is a bonus because it provides protein, as well as B vitamins."

According to the video, the 'Green Goddess Salad' can last up to a week when refrigerated.

Internet users can't stop talking about the Green Goddess salad

The salad has gained immense popularity among internet users, who can't wait to try the recipe. Many have even tweaked the salad by adding ingredients like avocados and chicken. It has mostly received positive reviews from those who have tried it out.

Hannah🐭 @JustShillOut

(I made the green goddess salad and it was really good) influencer culture finally got me(I made the green goddess salad and it was really good) influencer culture finally got me 😞 (I made the green goddess salad and it was really good)

lorelizzle 🐡 @loreleiwashere I wanna make that green goddess salad it looks so yummy I wanna make that green goddess salad it looks so yummy

nina @kunlovclub made that green goddess salad but added avocado and bunch of green chillis, I gotta say it bangs made that green goddess salad but added avocado and bunch of green chillis, I gotta say it bangs

Isadora @isadvra I made that tiktok green goddess salad and now everything tastes like lemons I made that tiktok green goddess salad and now everything tastes like lemons

victoria⚡️ @victoriataylo1 cause I’m itchinnnnng to make that green goddess salad it looks so good but I need a food processor. cause I’m itchinnnnng to make that green goddess salad it looks so good but I need a food processor.

ॐ @LYRICCMG I really wanna try the green goddess salad I really wanna try the green goddess salad

leena | missing ateez ☹️ @atzhyuck was literally shovelling the green goddess salad into my mouth today was literally shovelling the green goddess salad into my mouth today https://t.co/VPpIyxLLFq

madelicious @theedirtychez I love that green goddess salad but the only bad part is when I make it, I end up eating a head of cabbage in like a day and a half lol I love that green goddess salad but the only bad part is when I make it, I end up eating a head of cabbage in like a day and a half lol

Cheryl Cook Realtor® @WryAndGinger Made the green goddess salad. I'm a big fan of veg and chopped salad. It was... Meh. Made the green goddess salad. I'm a big fan of veg and chopped salad. It was... Meh.

Also Read Article Continues below

Food videos make up a major part of TikTok's content. The platform even recognized that, and has decided to open its very own delivery-only restaurant called TikTok Kitchen. The announcement was made in December 2021, but no further statements about the venture have been released so far.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan