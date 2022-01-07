Native x Baked by Melissa: Where to buy, price, products and all about the limited-edition cupcake scented deodorant collection 

Personal care brand Native has collaborated with Baked by Melissa to produce some confectionery smelling products. The brand announced the limited edition collection on January 4.

The new launches come in four delicious scents and include a range of shampoo and deodorants.

The products are affordable with bundles selling for $32 and can be bought from nativecos.com or Target.

Details about the Native x Baked by Melissa collaboration

The website has introduced 3 products in four different flavors. Costumers can buy deodorant in two formulas of either regular or sensitive, and a body wash. The flavors the company is offering in the limited edition range are Tie Dye Vanilla Cupcake, Mint Cookie Cupcake, Fresh Peach Cupcake and Ginger Lemonade Cupcake.

The Collaboration also includes a shampoo and conditioner, available only in the Tie-dye Vanilla Cupcake flavor.

The body washes, shampoo and conditioner are available for $9, while all the deodorants are marked at $13 each. Customers can also get their hands on a mini deodorant for only $3.

In an interview with Seventeen, Melissa Ben-Ishay, founder of Baked by Melissa, explained the intent behind the collaboration,

"Baked by Melissa is about more than just cupcakes. Baked by Melissa is about the overall experience - the smell, the taste, the look - I set out to create these treats to make people happy. ''

"Through this collaboration, we're engaging many of the same senses with the smell, look, and feel of these signature scents within my favourite Native products. My hope is that these products bring that same sense of joy and allow customers to start their day with a fun twist."

More about Baked by Melissa

Baked by Melissa is an Insta-famous confectionary based in New York, popular for selling bite-sized cupcakes. The brand produces some very colorful food items and has over 420,000 followers on Instagram. Her Green Goddess salad recipe has gone viral and is one of her fans' favorite salads to make. Fans were extremely happy to see her collab with Native and are excited to get their hands on the product.

Fans excited for the Collaboration(Image via bakedbymelissa/Instagram)

Native claims to be making natural deodorants using ingredients like tapioca, baking soda and beeswax. Like all Native products, the collaboration is vegan and cruelty-free.

