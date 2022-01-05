KFC Beyond Meat Fried Chicken: How to buy, price, availability, locations, and all about the plant-based products

After testing Beyond Fried Chicken in August 2019, KFC will roll out plant-based fried chicken in the US from January 10. On Tuesday, January 4, the fast-food giant announced that the Beyond Meat version of fried chicken would be available for a limited time in their 4,000+ US restaurants.

KFC's US president Kevin Hochman told Vox:

"We expect it'll sell out. Based on the speed of that sell-out and customer reaction, that'll determine what our plans will be next. But our intent isn't to be one and done."

This announcement comes after Beyond Meat signed a global partnership with Yum! Brands in February 2021. The partnership focuses on rolling out plant-based meat substitute items at KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell.

How much will KFC x Beyond Meat Fried Chicken cost?

KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken will be available in six and 12 piece boxes. The fast-food chain also revealed that the six-piece orders would be starting from $6.99 (pre-taxes), but the price may vary depending on the location.

The vegan item can also be ordered as a combo containing medium-sized fries and drinks. Beyond Fried Chicken will be available as large-sized chicken nuggets.

What is KFC Beyond Meat Fried Chicken made of?

While officially, the KFC version of Beyond Meat's fried chicken ingredients list is not released, Beyond's chicken tenders claim to use 100% plant-based proteins. However, it must be noted that the 'meat' consists of pea protein which may cause an allergic reaction. Beyond chicken tenders also have wheat gluten.

The plant-based meat substitute firm uses protein, fat, minerals, carbohydrates, and water as the primary ingredients for their meat products.

Beyond Meat's website goes into further detail and dives into the process behind their vegan meat. The statement reads:

"We source these building blocks directly from plants. Using heating, cooling, and pressure, we create the fibrous texture of meat from plant-based proteins. Then, we mix in fats, minerals, fruit and vegetable-based colors, natural flavors, and carbohydrates to replicate the appearance, juiciness, and flavor of meat."

The US launch of Beyond Meat Fried Chicken in 4000+ KFC locations dwarfs their October 2020 collaboration with KFC China. Back then, KFC launched Beyond Burger across 210 locations in mainland China. As per their global deal, Yum's Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands are also expected to roll out more plant-based items.

Edited by Srijan Sen