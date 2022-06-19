What time will The Umbrella Academy Season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, number of episodes and more details explored

The Umbrella Academy, the fan-favorite superhero sci-fi time travel drama series, is all set to return with the highly awaited Season 3 on June 22, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT or 3:00 a.m. ET, exclusively on Netflix.

Since the news of the show's renewal for a third season was announced by Netflix, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what the new season will have in store for them. Season 2 ended with the siblings realizing that in an altered 2019, the still-alive Reginald had made The Sparrow Academy instead of The Umbrella Academy, consisting of five different children, a floating green cube and a still-alive Ben.

So, without further delay, let's dive in and find out about The Umbrella Academy's Season 3 ahead of its premiere on Netflix.

All there is to know about The Umbrella Academy Season 3 before its premiere on Netflix

What is the release date and time of The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will be making its debut on June 22, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT or 3:00 a.m ET on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

The official synopsis for Season 3 released by Netflix states:

"After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns."

The synopsis further states:

"Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?"

After the thrilling finale of the second season, there is no doubt that the third season will make for a fascinating watch.

How does the official trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 look?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for Season 3, which was dropped by Netflix on May 19, 2022, here.

Without a shred of doubt, the trailer for Season 3 looks mind-blowing and nothing short of what fans have been waiting for. Viewers should fasten their seatbelts as they seem to be in for an epic journey!

How many episodes does The Umbrella Academy Season 3 have?

Reportedly, similar to Season 1 and Season 2, the show's Season 3 will have 10 episodes in total. Take a closer look at the list of episodes with their official titles and their tele-play writers, below:

Episode 1: Meet the Family

Episode 2: The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine

Episode 3: Pocket Full of Lightning

Episode 4: Kugelblitz

Episode 5: Kindest Cut

Episode 6: Marigold

Episode 7: Auf Wiedersehen

Episode 8: Wedding at the End of the World

Episode 9: Six Bells

Episode 10: Oblivion

Who are the cast members of the show's Season 3?

Along with the fan-favorites, some new characters will be introduced this season. Take a look at some of the major actors and their characters for Season 3, in the list below:

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher as Number Five

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts

Colm Feore as Reginald Hargreeves

Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace

Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane

Javon “Wanna” Walton as Stan

Jake Epstein as Alphonso

Britne Oldford as Fei

Cazzie David as Jayme

Justin Cornwell as Marcus

Don't forget to watch The Umbrella Academy Season 3, which airs on June 22, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

